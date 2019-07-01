Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Opens Entry for Rare Bourbons, Whiskeys in Limited-Release Lotteries

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entry is now open for seven Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Limited-Release Lotteries, which provide the opportunity to purchase seven different, highly sought-after bourbons and whiskeys. A total of 338 bottles will be offered for sale through the lotteries.

Pennsylvania residents and licensees have until 11:00 PM Saturday, July 6, to opt in to one or more of seven separate lotteries, which feature the following products:

• Lottery One features two bottles (one for individual consumers, one for licensees) of Teeling Vintage Reserve 29 Year 92 Proof. This is among the oldest Irish single malt ever bottled, and production was limited to 100 bottles worldwide. It was distilled in 1989, initially matured for 27 years in ex-rum casks, and finished in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks for a little more than two years. It has a complex floral nose with deep layered flavors of orchard fruits, spice, rich wood, and chocolate. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $2,499.99.



• Lottery Two features five bottles (four for individual consumers, one for licensees) of Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare Straight Bourbon 90 Proof. The "Double Eagle Very Rare" name refers to both the age of the bourbon and the two crystal eagles in the packaging. One sits atop the bottle as a stopper, and one is found inside the hand-blown bottle. Only 299 of these decanters were produced, each with its own letter of authenticity. The sliding doors of the silver box open to trigger spotlights above and below each decanter. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $1,999.99.



• Lottery Three features 15 bottles (12 for individual consumers, three for licensees) of O.F.C. Bourbon 1993 90 Proof. Just 822 bottles were released. All are set in crystal and copper decanters. Tasting notes describe the Old Fashioned Copper as having "a nose of dark cherry, honey, and smoked oak. On the palate, notes of caramel, toasted vanilla, and cocoa are found. For the finish, coffee, maple syrup and oak linger." The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $2,499.99.



• Lottery Four features 16 bottles (12 for individual consumers, 4 for licensees) of Mister Sam Tribute Whiskey 133.8 Proof. "Mister Sam" refers to Sam Bronfman, who immigrated to Canada from Imperial Russia in the late 1800s and created some of Seagram's most iconic spirit brands until his death in 1971. As a tribute, Sazerac Co. developed a blended whiskey expression made with some of its American and Canadian whiskeys. Bottled at Sazerac's Old Montreal Distillery in Quebec, just 1,200 bottles will be sold, and only in the U.S. and Canada. Bottles come in a wooden box with a copy of From Little Acorns, a book Bronfman wrote detailing the history of the Seagram's company. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $249.99.



• Lottery Five features 22 bottles (17 for individual consumers, 5 for licensees) of Buffalo Trace Distillery Experimental Collection Seasoned Stave Experiment 48 Months 9 Year 90 Proof. The retail price for each 375 milliliter bottle is $49.99.



• Lottery Six features 38 bottles (29 for individual consumers, 9 for licensees) of Buffalo Trace Distillery Experimental Collection Seasoned Stave Experiment 36 Months 9 Year 90 Proof. The retail price for each 375 milliliter bottle is $49.99.





These bourbons, made using Buffalo Trace's mash recipe #1, were put away to age in October 2009 in new barrels with staves that were seasoned for 36 months and 48 months. Most barrel staves air-dry for six months, but these oak staves were allowed to season for much longer in hopes the barrels would offer a unique flavor.





According to Buffalo Trace, the taste difference is slight between the two experiments, but these whiskeys taste different than the flagship Buffalo Trace bourbon. The 48-month seasoned stave barrels created a more mellow taste and holds less flavor from the wood. The 36-month seasoned stave bourbon is a little more flavorful with oak notes and caramel present.



• Lottery Seven features 240 bottles (180 for individual consumers, 60 for licensees) of Weller Bourbon 12 Year 90 Proof. Aged far longer than most wheated bourbons, this offering is a smooth, easy-going and balanced offering with a beautiful deep bronze color. Aromas of lanolin, almond, creamed corn, and toasty vanilla. The mid-palate flavor is heavily wheated, layered, and moderately sweet. Long, oaky, and intensely smooth finish. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $39.99.

Individual consumers and licensees interested in entering one or more lotteries must be registered customers at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com with billing information on file. Each participant is encouraged to verify that accurate, up-to-date billing information is associated with his or her customer account, to prevent transaction delays or cancellations.

Lottery participants may opt in to one, several, or all lotteries. Entry is limited to one bottle per household, per lottery.

In light of attempts by previous lottery winners to illegally resell products obtained through Limited-Release Lotteries, the lottery Terms and Conditions remind residents that the sale of alcoholic beverages without a license is strictly prohibited under Pennsylvania law. When entering a Limited-Release Lottery, a participant will be asked to acknowledge that he or she has read and understands these terms and conditions.

Limited-Release Lotteries are open to Pennsylvania residents and licensees age 21 or older who provide both a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store address at registration. Any registrant with a billing address that can't be verified as a Pennsylvania address will be removed from the lottery. Entries will be vetted for duplicative names, addresses, and other information, and duplicates will be deleted from the lottery pool.

Lottery drawings will be witnessed by an independent third party. Winners will be selected at random by computer program. Participants will be notified by email when the lottery process is complete.

To opt in to one or more of these lotteries, visit the Limited-Release Lottery web page at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com, which can be found under the "Events" tab.

