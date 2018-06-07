Pennsylvania Lottery Launches Affiliate Marketing Program to Promote PA iLottery Enrollment

PA iLottery features online games played on a computer, tablet or mobile device that offer chances to win up to $250,000. The games can be played from anywhere in Pennsylvania.

"This affiliate program provides an excellent incentive to promote PA iLottery," said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. "For 24 months, qualified partners can earn a profit share of up to 20 percent for each iLottery player they refer."

Qualified partners will earn a 10 percent profit share for players who sign up for iLottery through in-store marketing efforts, or a 20 percent profit share for players who sign up through digital marketing efforts.

Although applicants do not need to be a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer to join the affiliate program, existing Lottery retailers are urged to participate.

"We want existing retailers to understand that building awareness of iLottery can be good for their bottom line," Svitko added. "In other states that offer online games, there has been growth in lottery game sales at retail."

The Pennsylvania Lottery affiliate program will be managed using Income Access' affiliate platform, which has won eGaming Review's 'Affiliate Software' B2B Award four times since 2013. Income Access' team of lottery affiliate managers, which managed the Michigan Lottery affiliate program from its launch in January 2018, will also manage the Pennsylvania Lottery program directly.

Tara Wilson, General Manager at Income Access, said: "We're excited to partner with Pennsylvania Lottery to launch the U.S. state lottery industry's newest affiliate program. Our technology and affiliate managers have a strong track-record supporting global lottery brands' customer acquisition."

To apply to join the PA iLottery affiliate program, visit pailottery.com/partners. Upon approval, registered partners will receive printed leaflets with their unique ID and a leaflet holder to display in-store. Electronic assets and a unique referral tracking ID will be provided to those partners planning digital marketing and promotion efforts. Partners will be able to promote that new iLottery enrollees will receive $5 in free play.

Partners can manage their affiliate account through a web portal featuring reporting tools and will receive dedicated customer support.

"New iLottery players can only register once, so do not miss the opportunity to receive credit for referring players," Svitko said. "Remember: the more iLottery players you refer, the greater the potential profit-sharing earnings."

About the Pennsylvania Lottery

The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery. Play and win online at pailottery.com.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming and financial trading industries, including regulated iGaming, lottery, social gaming and land-based casinos as well as online forex and binary options trading. Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming and financial trading brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, Danske Spil (Danish national lottery), ETX Capital, GAIN Capital, Gala Interactive, IGT's Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Lottoland, Michigan Lottery, Pinnacle, PMU, Sportingbet, Stan James, and Tote Ireland.

Follow Income Access on Twitter / LinkedIn / Facebook / Press Room / Content Hub

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$56 billion in 2017 and over 2,600 staff located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

Follow Paysafe on Twitter / LinkedIn / Google + / stories.paysafe.com

