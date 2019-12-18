Pennsylvania Man Hits Divine Fortune Mega Jackpot For Second Time In Less Than Four Weeks, Winning Combined Total Of More Than $386,000 At PlaySugarHouse.com

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaySugarHouse.com is putting the "Happy" in the holidays for a Hilldale, Pennsylvania man who hit the mega jackpot on Divine Fortune this week. The 62 year-old, who wants to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot with a $100 bet, winning $151,006. On November 18th he won $235,661 on a $20 bet.

"Not only are these Divine Fortune jackpots hitting in rapid succession but our players are winning huge amounts of money multiple times," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O. of Rush Street Interactive, the site's operator. "This latest winner has now collected two six figure jackpots and we had another woman in PA hit three times!"

This is the tenth online progressive Divine Fortune jackpot at PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania since its launch in July, with the first five happening after only two weeks. In October, a New Jersey cancer survivor hit the Divine Fortune jackpot for the third time in less than six months on NJ's PlaySugarHouse.com, winning almost $300,000 in total.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh & Philadelphia and most recently, at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. BetRivers.com is also the exclusive official sportsbook partner for the Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer, supplier, and operator of a leading social casino & sportsbook platform currently deployed at affiliated land-based casinos and with other third-party partners of RSI. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

