Pennsylvania Man Receives Sweet Treat With Divine Fortune Mega Jackpot Hit For More Than $148,000 At PlaySugarHouse.com

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day just got a whole lot sweeter for a Glenside, PA man who hit the Divine Fortune jackpot this week while playing online at PlaySugarHouse.com. Marc M. was sitting in his living room playing with his puppy, and was on his last spin, when he hit the jackpot with a $2 bet, winning $148,172. After his big hit, the online chat room was full of congratulations from other players and eluded to his trip to Philly to cash in on his winnings.

"I was definitely shocked and it took a minute for the realization to set in," the 49-year-old said. "I was relaxing after a long day of work and was ready to head to bed when it happened. It was surreal."

"These jackpots are changing the lives of our players, even when small bets are placed," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O. of Rush Street Interactive, the site's operator. "It shows that no matter what the bet, anyone can be a winner!"

This is the twelfth Divine Fortune jackpot at PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania since its launch last summer.

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh & Philadelphia and most recently, at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. BetRivers.com is also the exclusive official sportsbook partner for the Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer, supplier, and operator of a leading social casino & sportsbook platform currently deployed at affiliated land-based casinos and with other third-party partners of RSI. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com

