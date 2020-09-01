Pennsylvania Manufacturing Company Helps With Desk Shortage

JOHNSTOWN, PA, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A family-owned manufacturing company— HOFF Enterprises— is stepping up to assist with the national desk shortage facing families and schools due to COVID-19.

HOFF's CEO, Kurt Freidhoff, said stepping up was second nature, "In times like these, we need everyone in the manufacturing industry to do everything they can to help." Freidhoff continued, "Once we learned that school districts were facing a desk shortage, we knew our company had the talent to figure out a way to help."

Freidhoff highlighted that while they are a family-owned business located in Johnstown, PA, HOFF'S commercial products and sophisticated designs span the globe. "Our craftsmanship and designs can be found in the most renowned universities and healthcare facilities."

It is that expertise which Freidhoff said he relied on, "HOFF's design, production, supply chain, and marketing experts quickly rallied together to create a line of desks and workstations for kids that are affordable, scaleable and deliverable."

Nick Freidhoff, Director of Sales & Business Management, highlighted what was at the center of HOFF's decision, "We all have kids of our own, and HOFF has always been dedicated to serving our community. When you combine those principles, with our experience of building commercial-grade products for decades, it was an easy decision to step up and add desks to our Premier Line."

HOFF CFO, Jayann Christiana, mimicked the same sentiments, "All of us at HOFF have been trying to keep up with everchanging mandates, just like everyone else, and we've seen the studies that show kids learn better at dedicated workspaces, so we wanted to help."

According to HOFF's Production Manager, Matt Shaffer, HOFF is ready to start producing large orders of student desks that can be delivered to school districts this week, "Our production capabilities, combined with our hardworking employees, give us the ability to produce high volumes of these durable desks and get them quickly to schools."

HOFF's Premier Line will now include "The New Home-Room" which will allow districts and families to choose between three desk heights, "Elementary," "Intermediate," or "High-School." "Whether school districts are looking to buy for in-school use, or to purchase desks to loan to families for at-home schooling, we're ready to work with them to ensure their needs are met," said CEO Kurt Freidhoff.

CONTACT: Jim Christiana | [email protected] | (412) 974-6016

SOURCE Hoff Enterprises, Inc.