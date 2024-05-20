Pennsylvania Median Home Sales Price Hit Record High in April

News provided by

Pennsylvania Association of Realtors

May 20, 2024, 09:05 ET

LEMOYNE, Pa., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania median home sales price reached an all-time high last month, according to a report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. The median home sales price vaulted to $280,000 in April, up nearly 25% from March and up 7.6% year over year.

"Pennsylvania continues to have a strong real estate market," said PAR President Preston Moore. "We're seeing strong demand from potential homebuyers, despite higher interest rates."

Home sales across the state jumped 11% in April compared to the previous month and are up 6% from April 2023.

There were about 35,500 homes listed on the market in April, up about 6% from March 2024. Listings were down nearly 9% compared to the same time last year.

"In this ever-changing market, Realtors® help guide homebuyers through the financial requirements of the transaction, while helping them determine the correct offer for a property," Moore added. "Realtors® have expertise and knowledge about the local housing market which can help buyers make informed decisions during this process."

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 39,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. 

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors

Also from this source

Pennsylvania Home Sales and Median Price Were Up in March

Pennsylvania Home Sales and Median Price Were Up in March

The spring homebuying market took off in March, with sales, listings and the median sales price all increasing from February, according to a report...
Pennsylvania Median Home Sales Price Up in February

Pennsylvania Median Home Sales Price Up in February

The Pennsylvania median home sales price rose to $205,235 in February, up 3.7% from the same time last year, according to a report prepared for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics