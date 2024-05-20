Pennsylvania Median Home Sales Price Hit Record High in April

LEMOYNE, Pa., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania median home sales price reached an all-time high last month, according to a report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. The median home sales price vaulted to $280,000 in April, up nearly 25% from March and up 7.6% year over year.

"Pennsylvania continues to have a strong real estate market," said PAR President Preston Moore. "We're seeing strong demand from potential homebuyers, despite higher interest rates."

Home sales across the state jumped 11% in April compared to the previous month and are up 6% from April 2023.

There were about 35,500 homes listed on the market in April, up about 6% from March 2024. Listings were down nearly 9% compared to the same time last year.

"In this ever-changing market, Realtors® help guide homebuyers through the financial requirements of the transaction, while helping them determine the correct offer for a property," Moore added. "Realtors® have expertise and knowledge about the local housing market which can help buyers make informed decisions during this process."

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 39,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors