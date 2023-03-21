Pennsylvania Median Sales Price Rose Slightly in February

Audio quote of Al Perry:

LEMOYNE, Pa., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The February housing market remained steady compared to the prior month, according to a report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®.

"January and February reflected similar numbers across the board," said PAR President Al Perry. "The number of listings on the market was down about 17% in February with just over 31,000, compared to the same time in 2022, while in January, listings were down about 16%. These challenging inventory conditions are commonplace across many markets."

The number of homes sold was down in February, compared to the previous year. "As a result of the tight inventory situation and higher interest rates, we're seeing sales numbers about 21% lower than the year before," Perry said. "There's a bit of a balancing of the market over the past several months between buyers and sellers. Interested buyers are finding there's more room for negotiations than there was a year ago."

The median home sales price rose slightly in February to $199,678, compared to $195,123 in January. "The median price was up about 7% compared to the same time in 2022," he added.

"Working with a trusted Realtor® can help both buyers and sellers in today's real estate market. Interested buyers need to be pre-approved for a mortgage and be ready to make an offer once they've found a house that meets their needs," Perry said. "For those ready to sell their home, working with a real estate professional to prepare the home to look its best, price the home correctly and list it will help you get the best price possible."

