Pennsylvania National Guard responds to August floods

ANNVILLE, Pa., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 80 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) supported by state employees participated in several Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) missions during flooding in Northeast Pennsylvania Aug. 13-16.

The Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (PA-HART) based out of Fort Indiantown Gap conducted hoist rescues of 19 civilians and three pets stranded at several locations. The team also used Forward Looking Infrared Radar (FLIR) to locate several members of a group of approximately 45 white water rafters who became separated from their group.

PNG personnel, vehicles and aircraft are in position to provide further assistance at the request of civilian authorities.

"The Pennsylvania National Guard stands ready to support our commonwealth whenever and wherever we are needed," said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "We rely on our extensive training, strong partnerships and a quick response time to safeguard our citizens during emergencies like the flooding many communities are facing right now."

The flooding led to the PNG's use of helicopters and crews with the PA-HART, https://www.pema.pa.gov/responseandrecovery/Pages/PA-HART.aspx, located at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County, and in Johnstown, Pa. The team is a partnership between the PNG, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and PEMA along with credentialed civilian rescue technicians.

Founded in 1747, the PNG is one of the largest National Guards in the nation and is comprised of nearly 20,000 soldiers and airmen in more than 90 communities across the commonwealth.









