Pennsylvania Nursing Home, The Gardens at East Mountain, Announces Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program

In Partnership with O2 Safe Solutions, the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program is designed to both improve outcomes and decrease hospital re-admissions of patients with pulmonary disease disorders, including those suffering from COPD, emphysema, atelectasis, thoracic surgery, asthma, chronic bronchitis, respiratory failure, pneumonia and CHF. A licensed respiratory therapist is onsite throughout the week to assess, monitor, treat, and educate patients. Key elements of the program include:

Patient Education

Clinical Activates

Physical Exercise Training

Phyosocial Intervention

Nutrition Assessment and Intervention

Outcome Assessment

The Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program comes as an innovative approach to Pulmonary treatment in the SNF industry. "It's a game-changer," says Gary Malia, NHA, Administrator at the East Mountain about the service, "We're providing a much needed and expanded service to a community of patients that – until now – have had limited treatment options."

In addition, the program takes a holistic approach to therapy treatment. "Our pulmonary program focuses on three core areas of development," says Michelle Woods, the program's Certified Respiratory Therapist: "exercise, education and support, this approach not only helps our patients learn to breathe – and function – at the highest level possible, but our patients also learn to manage their Pulmonary condition; empowering them stay healthy and active long after completing the program."

About The Gardens at East Mountain

Located in Wilkes Barre, PA., The Gardens at East Mountain provides short-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing services.

About Priority Healthcare Group

Priority Healthcare Group (PHG) is a leading provider of rehabilitation and skilled nursing services; serving Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Vermont. Founded by owners, David Gamzeh and Akiva Glatzer, PHG is committed to meeting the unique needs of each community by providing the highest level of nursing and rehabilitation care.

About O2 Safe Solutions

O2Safe Solutions has been a market leader in the long-term care industry since 1993. With its patented, state-of-the-art system, O2 Safe Solutions redefines the way USP grade medical oxygen is delivered to the long term care facilities.

