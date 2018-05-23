Pennsylvania Nursing Home, The Gardens at Orangeville, Honors Volunteers at Annual Appreciation Dinner

Lorree Levulis, Administrator at The Gardens at Orangeville opened the event with a message of gratitude and thanks to this year's group of volunteers, saying, "We are both honored and grateful for the friendship and dedication of our volunteers. They truly brighten the days of our residents and staff."

Ms. Levulis remarks were followed by an introduction of the evening's honored guest, Rep. David Millard (R-Berwick). "Volunteers are the lifeblood of our community," said Rep. Millard, "I'm pleased to join The Gardens at Orangeville in recognizing those who donate their time to the residents in a variety of ways. It is heartwarming to see helping hands and hearts working together to make others' lives enjoyable."

Many of the volunteers encouraged others to join the effort. "I've been volunteering at The Gardens at Orangeville for over seven years now," said Karen Hess, "I highly recommend it! We all have unique skills, talents and abilities – I play Pinochle, others tell jokes – why not share it with others!"

For those interested in volunteer opportunities please reach out to Darlia Sponenberg: 570-683-5036

