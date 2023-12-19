Pennsylvania One Call hits a milestone with one millionth dig notification

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc., dba Pennsylvania 811, a nonprofit service company dedicated to minimizing utility service interruptions, reducing on-the-job injuries or deaths, promoting higher level of public safety and protecting the environment, recently hit a milestone with its one millionth dig notification received on Monday, December 18, 2024 at 1:41 pm for the year. This is a significant number, especially with the ongoing infrastructure upgrades and home projects taking place all over the state.

Contact 811 at least three business days before digging in Pennsylvania.

As Mr. Kiger, CEO and President of Pennsylvania One Call System states, "While we celebrate this highpoint, we'd like to see the amount of notifications increase in 2024. We are encouraging everyone within the industry, including homeowners, to concentrate on three focus areas in the upcoming year—consistent use of Pennsylvania 811, key excavator practices, and precise position, timely utility locates."

According to the Common Ground Alliance (CGA), the national nonprofit trade association dedicated to protecting underground utility lines, people who dig near them and their communities, Damage Prevention Information Reporting Tool (DIRT) Report, the annual rate of damages to buried infrastructure in the U.S. has remained stagnant for most of the last decade and costs the U.S. a staggering $30 billion every year. Each of the hundreds of thousands of dig-ins to underground utilities that occur annually has the potential to cripple communities and businesses by cutting them off from critical services, cause injury or even loss of life.

"It is crucial for those who are planning to dig to remember the importance of safety. Digging without knowing the precise location of underground utilities can be extremely dangerous. It can result in serious injury or even death, as well as inconvenient service disruptions and costly repairs. Hitting underground gas, electric, communications, water or sewer lines can have a major impact on communities and businesses," said Bill Kiger. "For professional contractors and homeowners, we cannot stress enough the importance of planning ahead and giving the required three business day notice before digging."

While the consequences of not contacting Pennsylvania 811 can be severe, it is equally important for those with complex projects to use Coordinate PA; as part of Pennsylvania 811's operating system. A complex project can be defined as lengthy in duration, impactful to the community, large in size, or the work site can be complicated and complex. Coordinate PA was designed to assist project owners and excavators with their coordinating efforts while allowing all stakeholders the opportunity to discuss the project, plan and work together on an effective locating schedule. In 2023, Pennsylvania 811 achieved another milestone with over 25,000 projects entered into Coordinate PA.; this marks a 211% increase from the previous year. Additionally, Pennsylvania 811 attended numerous preconstruction meetings across the state and encourages all stakeholders to participate in one of the 32 active Utility Coordinating Committees, which convene regularly to discuss upcoming projects.

Pennsylvania 811 continues to play an essential role in promoting collaboration and communication among stakeholders. For more information, visit www.paonecall.org. While it may be tempting to skip the 811 process, it is never worth endangering lives. Safety is in your hands. Every dig. Every time.

About Pennsylvania 811

Pennsylvania 811 is a not-for-profit Pennsylvania organization with over 3,700-member facility owners/operators, 100,000 excavators and designers, operating in 67 counties of the commonwealth. Membership is mandatory for facility owners that serve customers or consumers since 1987. The service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Pennsylvania 811 is committed to prevent damage to underground facilities, to promote safety, and provides an efficient and effective communication network among project owners, designers, excavators, and facility owners. www.paonecall.org

About CGA

CGA is a member-driven association of more than 3,200 damage prevention professionals in every facet of the underground utility industry. Established in 2000, CGA is committed to saving lives and preventing damage to North American underground infrastructure by promoting effective damage prevention practices of today and tomorrow. Membership in the CGA is open to all stakeholders with a genuine interest in reducing damage to the underground infrastructure. www.commongroundalliance.com

