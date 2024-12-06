Pennsylvania One Call Hits a Milestone with One Millionth Dig Notification

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc., dba Pennsylvania 811, a nonprofit service company dedicated to minimizing utility service interruptions, reducing on-the-job injuries or deaths, promoting higher level of public safety and protecting the environment, recently hit a milestone with its one millionth dig notification received for the year on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at 1516.

"Reaching the one million ticket mark once again shows that Pennsylvania excavators and homeowners recognized the importance of safe digging in 2024," said William G. Kiger, CEO and President of Pennsylvania One Call System. "We continue to ask for their cooperation by contacting Pennsylvania 811 and using safe excavation practices and industry standards when digging."

Kiger notes that additional projects relating to broadband deployment are set to continue across the Commonwealth in 2025. These projects aim to create high-speed internet services to meet the demands of the 21st century in underserved areas and are affecting many municipalities and communities across the state. Many of these projects are complex in nature. Pennsylvania 811 offers Coordinate PA, a free web-based application that was designed to assist project owners, designers and excavators with their coordinating efforts while allowing all stakeholders the opportunity to discuss the project, plan and work together on an effective locating schedule. To learn more about Coordinate PA and other Pennsylvania 811 applications, please contact one of Pennsylvania 811's damage prevention liaisons.

Common Ground Alliance (CGA), the national nonprofit trade association dedicated to protecting underground utility lines, people who dig near them and their communities, continues to promote contacting 811 at least three business days prior to digging to reduce underground utility line damages by 50 percent in five years as a part of their 50-in-5 goal. Learn more about the initiative at www.commongroundalliance.com.

CGA's Damage Prevention Information Reporting Tool (DIRT) shows:

Excavation/construction stakeholders remain the top source of damage reports for the second consecutive year;

Natural gas and telecommunications facilities were most frequently damaged;

Locating issues, such as the facilities not being marked due to locator error and facilities marked inaccurately due to locator error, continue to play a part in damages; and

Failing to contact 811is the most frequently association with the top damage root cause.

Pennsylvania 811 also attended numerous preconstruction meetings across the state and encourages all stakeholders to participate in one of the 34 active Utility Coordinating Committees, which convene regularly to discuss upcoming projects.

Pennsylvania 811 continues to play an essential role in promoting collaboration and communication among stakeholders. For more information, visit www.paonecall.org. While it may be tempting to skip the 811 process, it is never worth endangering lives. Safety is in your hands. Every dig. Every time.

SOURCE Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc.