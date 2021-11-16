Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute Donates to CVMA Local Veteran Chapter

CHALFONT, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain Management Practice Physicians & team celebrate local and patient veterans, and donate to a new Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) local chapter PA 22-12.

The staff at PA Pain and Spine celebrate Veterans Day a little differently this year with an open event honoring local and patient veterans in the area. The staff presents a new flag pole installation to display support of service members everywhere and offers an open to the public celebration consisting of a ceremony and lunch gathering.

PA Pain & Spine Staff with Local CVMA Veteran Chapter Donation with CVMA representative

The Physicians on the team dedicate a speech and flag raising ceremony to local and patient Veterans that gather to celebrate. Local veterans, including a new local chapter group, speak on their experiences and relationships made during their time of service.

In addition, the Physician group contributes a check donation to the new, local CVMA chapter to help kickstart their organization and mission to help other local veterans in the area.

"We just want to show our gratitude for all of our patients and local Veterans and let them know they have a support team in us. It's something small that has been instilled in our staff and we want to share with our local community. Bringing people together to support one another is a wonderful thing and a big part of our mission here." States Physician & President, Dr. Robert Kelly of Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute.

The event consists of an honoring ceremony, flag raising, national anthem played by one of the practice's own Physicians, Dr. Bozak, on the trumpet, and a lunch celebration. Local community members & veterans attend and the event is now established to become an annual offering.

To learn more about the CVMA national organization and local chapter, visit www.combatvet.org .

To learn more about PA Pain and Spine team, visit https://www.pennpain.com , or call the office at (215) 395-8888.

About PA Pain & Spine

Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute was founded in 2013 by Ivy League trained physicians Dr. David Qu, MD and Dr. Robert Kelly, DO. The practice is a pain management and rehabilitation privately-owned clinic with a focus on utilizing minimally invasive techniques and pain generator diagnostics in order to heal patients at the source. The practice currently has two offices located in Chalfont, Pennsylvania and Quakertown, Pennsylvania and treats patients with any type of pain.

Media contact:

Kelsey Voelker

[email protected]

215-395-8888 x104

SOURCE Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute

Related Links

https://pennpain.com/

