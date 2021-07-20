Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute Welcomes New Physician

CHALFONT, Pa., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new face joins the largest physiatry (Pain Medicine & Rehabilitation) practice in the tri-state area. In an effort to provide patients within the region, and beyond, with increased care options and appointment opportunities, Dr. Ali Shah, MD joins Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute (PA Pain & Spine) to see patients beginning in August 2021.

The PA Pain & Spine Team - Dr. Shah is presented third from the left side.

PA Pain & Spine is a rapidly growing pain medicine and rehabilitation practice treating upwards of 500 patients per week with various conditions. The practice focuses on treating pain at the source to help patients heal rather than covering it up with a "bandaid." With the current providers' schedules fully booked months in advance, the team has added a new, highly-qualified physician to the team.

"I am very excited to work at PA Pain and Spine because my future work colleagues are outstanding, and they use cutting-edge technologies that other practices currently do not. I am really looking forward to working with them to provide patients with the best care available," states PA Pain & Spine Physician Dr. Ali Shah.

Dr. Shah, similar to other providers at the practice, is Board-Certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, fellowship trained, and is a member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He has his residency at Ohio State University Medical Center, as well as a Spine Medicine Fellowship at Cleveland Clinic Center for Spine Health. With his training and background, he is focusing on treating patients with minimally invasive procedures for joints, nerves, muscles and the spine as well as focusing on the diagnosis of pain origins and regenerative medicine treatments.

PA Pain & Spine is excited to offer additional services and appointment opportunities to patients in the region with this addition to the team. As the practice grows, patient-care and healing is at the forefront of their mission which only continues to be enforced with new providers on staff.

Those looking for pain relief and pain management options can request a new patient appointment online at https://www.pennpain.com , or can call the office at (215) 395-8888.

About PA Pain & Spine

Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute was founded in 2013 by Ivy League trained physicians Dr. David Qu, MD and Dr. Robert Kelly, DO. The practice is a pain management and rehabilitation privately-owned clinic with a focus on utilizing minimally invasive techniques and pain generator diagnostics in order to heal patients at the source. The practice currently has two offices located in Chalfont, Pennsylvania and Quakertown, Pennsylvania and treats patients with any type of pain.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelsey Voelker

[email protected]

215-395-8888x104

SOURCE Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute