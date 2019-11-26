Pennsylvania Partners with GetInsured to Build and Operate State-Based Health Insurance Exchange

HARRISBURG, Pa. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority ("Exchange Authority") announced a partnership with GetInsured , a health insurance marketplace platform provider, to power its technology and customer service for individuals and families purchasing health and dental insurance. This partnership is a major milestone in Pennsylvania's progress towards transitioning to a state-based exchange ahead of the 2021 open enrollment period. This does not impact the current open enrollment period for the 2020 plan year, in which Pennsylvanians should visit Healthcare.Gov to sign up for coverage.

"We are very excited to partner with GetInsured, a proven company with unmatched experience helping states transition off of the federal exchange," said Zachary W. Sherman, executive director of the Exchange Authority. "We are one step closer to the goal of higher quality service and improved affordability for Pennsylvanians purchasing health insurance on the exchange, particularly for middle class families without employer-based coverage."

The Exchange Authority Board of Directors approved the seven-year contract with GetInsured, which was awarded through a competitive procurement process. The annual cost of the contract will be significantly less than what Pennsylvanians currently pay for Healthcare.Gov, allowing for most of the savings to be invested in a reinsurance program to reduce premiums in 2021. Through this partnership, the Exchange Authority will be able to better support insurance brokers and carriers, and also provide a more consumer-friendly shopping experience to help residents select the best health coverage available for their needs and budget.

"Working with health exchanges across the country, including our most recent launches in Nevada and Minnesota, gives us relevant experience and insight to assist the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with their transition off the Federally Facilitated Marketplace," said Chini Krishnan, CEO and co-founder of GetInsured. "Moving forward, residents of the Commonwealth will benefit from a modernized eligibility and enrollment solution, and premier customer service."

In July 2019, Act 42 was signed into law allowing for lower premiums and increased access to health insurance starting in 2021. The law created the Exchange Authority as well as a new reinsurance program, which allows the Insurance Department to apply for a federal waiver to secure funding and help reduce premiums in the individual market. The reinsurance program is estimated to save Pennsylvanian consumers 5-10% annually on their health insurance premiums starting in 2021.

"We look forward to providing affordable health insurance in a way that is more accessible to residents of the Commonwealth," said Jessica Altman, Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner and Chair of the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority Board of Directors. "Our partnership with GetInsured guarantees that the people of Pennsylvania can receive sufficient medical coverage, and that the process of obtaining health insurance is smooth, and a positive experience for all."

GetInsured currently operates the technology for five state health exchanges, including Nevada, Idaho, Minnesota, California, and Washington. To learn more about GetInsured, visit company.getinsured.com . To learn more about Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority, visit www.insurance.pa.gov/SBEINFO.

About GetInsured

Founded in 2005, GetInsured builds and operates award-winning enrollment tools that serve state-based exchanges, brokers, insurers, and consumers. In addition to eligibility determination, plan selection, and enrollment technology for state agencies, the company delivers innovative agent marketing and call center tools and services. GetInsured currently has the largest state-based marketplace footprint, including the state exchanges of Nevada, California, Idaho, Minnesota, and Washington State, powering over two million enrollments annually. To learn more visit company.getinsured.com .

About Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority

The Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority ("Exchange Authority") is a state-affiliated entity established in 2019 by Act 42 to create a state-based insurance exchange, reduce costs, and better support the needs of consumers purchasing health insurance in the individual market. The Exchange Authority aims to ensure a stable and accessible individual insurance market and to improve affordability for the hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians who rely on it for health coverage. To learn more visit www.insurance.pa.gov/SBEINFO

