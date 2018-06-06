Pennsylvania Residents, Family Members and Staff Honored During Veterans Homes Week

"Veterans Homes Week is the ideal time to show gratitude to our veterans and their family members, and to recognize the staff at each home for taking such great care of our residents," said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the DMVA.

Numerous activities and entertainment are planned throughout the week, such as fishing tournaments and museum tours. These greatly benefit the residents by increasing their social interactions and promoting a more active lifestyle. The cost for most of these activities are offset by each home's Resident Welfare Fund. Donations to these funds can be made online at Resident Welfare Fund donations.

Each veterans home provides essential equipment and furnishings, complete on-site medical and pharmacy services, physical and occupational therapy, and 24-hour nursing care. The homes also offer year-round recreational activities such as crafts, games, musical entertainment, shopping, trips to local sporting events, and other stimulating endeavors.

The public is welcome to experience the outstanding level of care provided to the residents and inquire about the admissions process at any of the following open houses:

Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center in Scranton , 1-4 p.m. on Sunday , June 10

in , , June 10 Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home in Hollidaysburg , 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday , June 12

in , , June 12 Pennsylvania Soldiers' & Sailors' Home in Erie , 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday , June 13

in , , June 13 Southeastern Veterans' Center in Spring City , 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday , June 16

These four homes plus the Delaware Valley Veterans' Home in Philadelphia and the Southwestern Veterans' Center in Pittsburgh are available throughout the year for individual tours.

For more information about admission, employment, volunteer opportunities, or to schedule a tour, visit DMVA at www.dmva.pa.gov and select Veterans Homes or follow DMVA on Facebook or Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Butera, 717-861-2178

SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

