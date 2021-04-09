Pennsylvania Senator Sharif Street Launches Exploratory Committee for U.S. Senate

PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street (PA-3), Vice-Chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, today announced the formation of his exploratory committee for the United States Senate. More than 100 leaders from across Pennsylvania joined him in person and virtually. The event was live streamed on Senator Street's Facebook page and can be seen here .

"I will get votes in rural Pennsylvania and energize urban Pennsylvania," said Street. "We will engage Pennsylvanians in all counties and build out an agenda driven by communities. A movement by the people, for the people will move this Commonwealth forward."

Current members on the exploratory committee represent over 100 leaders from 24 counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Centre, Chester, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Greene, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Westmoreland, and York. A full list can be found at www.streetforpa.com/exploratory-committee .

The exploratory committee members represent diverse communities across the Commonwealth who spoke to Senator Street's leadership. Street's approach will engage Pennsylvanians in their own communities across the Commonwealth to build a winning agenda. Exploratory committee leaders described Street's leadership on issues from investing in education and making healthcare more accessible to reforming our criminal justice system and creating jobs building infrastructure and clean energy.

Congressman Evans described Street as "a citizen senator" who understands the need to focus on the things that uplift and unite Pennsylvanians. "The diversity of Pennsylvania will require a kind of leadership to bring people together, focus on the issues and make a difference. If anyone in this race has that ability in both the rural and urban communities, it is Sharif Street. He has demonstrated this as a state senator. He has been a uniter of communities and across the aisle. We need Senator Street in the United State Senate."

PA Senate Democratic Majority Leader Jay Costa (PA-43) described Street's fight for civil and voting rights, "Sharif Street has led the fight to protect free and fair elections in Pennsylvania from the courts to the halls of Harrisburg. That record is why I appointed him to serve as Democratic Chair of both the Senate State Government Committee and the Special Committee on Election Integrity & Reform."

"In Senator Street, Pennsylvania will find a citizen senator, an ambassador who will unite us around the issues," said Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez. "He has traveled the Commonwealth to engage communities and have common conversations. We need to have a common conversation with the people of this Commonwealth, who need someone who will listen to them, unites us and moves us forward."

Other Featured speakers included:

Fmr. Congressman Bob Brady (PA-1), Chairman of the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee

(PA-1), Chairman of the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee Philadelphia Councilmember Cindy Bass, DNC Member and Philadelphia Ward Leader

Lancaster Councilmember Janet Diaz

LiUNA Local 57 President Estaban Vera, Jr.

Former House Majority Leader Todd Eachus (HD-116)

(HD-116) Peggy Grove , Philanthropist, Activist, and Business Owner

, Philanthropist, Activist, and Business Owner Valeria Kean-Staab , Crawford County Democrats Chair

, Democrats Chair Bobby Harris , Criminal Justice Advocate

, Criminal Justice Advocate Rev. Maxcine Collier , Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity

, Black Clergy of and Vicinity Rev. Robert Collier , President of Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity

