Pennsylvania Slot Machine Revenue Shows Slight Rise in May

Gross slot machine revenue for each of the casinos is as follows, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year:

Casino May 2018 May 2017 % Change Parx Casino $35,708,089.14 $34,086,162.45 4.76% Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $27,009,310.35 $26,506,236.36 1.90% Rivers Casino $22,676,245.11 $22,139,417.06 2.42% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $18,103,917.80 $18,375,894.35 -1.48% Mohegan Sun Pocono $17,436,510.90 $17,774,997.48 -1.90% The Meadows Casino $17,359,254.44 $19,160,075.79 -9.40% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack $17,242,944.85 $17,186,343.40 0.33% SugarHouse Casino $15,548,589.92 $15,527,398.75 0.14% Mount Airy Casino Resort $12,609,468.23 $12,975,298.07 -2.82% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $9,940,269.55 $9,698,561.95 2.49% Valley Forge Casino Resort $7,947,054.14 $7,121,096.23 11.60% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,411,604.59 $2,696,693.81 -10.57% Statewide Total $203,993,259.02 $203,248,175.70 0.37%

Tax revenue in May of this year was $106,415,748.*

The average number of slot machines operating throughout Pennsylvania was 25,840 in May 2018 compared to 26,092 in May 2017.

*Tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017. These include Interactive Gaming, Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) at truck stops, gaming at qualified airports, Fantasy Sports Contests, and sports wagering.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ nearly 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

