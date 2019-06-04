Pennsylvania Slot Machine Revenue Up 2.7% in May

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board posted on its web site the monthly report for total gross revenue and tax revenue generated from the play of slot machines at casinos during May 2019.

According to the report, the combined gross revenue from slot machines at the 12 casinos in May of this year was $209,579,851.21, 2.7% higher than the May 2018 gross revenue figure of $203,993,259.

Gross slot machine revenue for each of the casinos is as follows, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year:

Casino May 2019 May 2018 % Change Parx Casino $37,038,375.06 $35,708,089.14 3.73% Wind Creek Bethlehem (formerly Sands Casino) $26,135,435.56 $27,009,310.35 -3.24% Rivers Casino $25,612,121.67 $22,676,245.11 12.95% The Meadows Casino $18,677,481.02 $17,359,254.44 7.59% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $18,312,915.72 $18,103,917.80 1.15% Mohegan Sun Pocono $17,047,557.50 $17,436,510.90 -2.23% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack $16,965,046.72 $17,242,944.85 -1.61% SugarHouse Casino $15,563,286.02 $15,548,589.92 0.09% Mount Airy Casino Resort $12,450,848.68 $12,609,468.23 -1.26% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $10,328,658.95 $9,940,269.55 3.91% Valley Forge Casino Resort $8,867,509.89 $7,947,054.14 11.58% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,580,614.42 $2,411,604.59 7.01% Statewide Total $209,579,851.21 $203,993,259.02 2.74%

Tax revenue in May of this year was $108,199,942.*

The average number of slot machines operating throughout Pennsylvania was 25,168 in May 2019 compared to 25,840 in May 2018.

*Tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, including sports wagering offered currently at eight locations and online by one casino. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

