Pennsylvania Slot Machine Revenue Up 5.4% in March

According to the monthly report posted on the PGCB's website, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, the combined gross revenue from slot machines in March of this year was $221,350,220 compared to last March's revenue of $209,984,147. The increase was the largest percentage jump in month over month slot machine gross revenue since February 2016.

Gross slot machine revenue for each of the casinos is as follows, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year:

Casino March 2018 March 2017 % Change Parx Casino $37,473,916.79 $34,376,206.62 9.01% Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $27,840,727.07 $27,004,576.11 3.10% Rivers Casino $26,595,999.42 $24,300,436.66 9.45% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $20,004,430.22 $19,760,083.88 1.24% The Meadows Racetrack and Casino $19,802,013.86 $19,234,869.53 2.95% Mohegan Sun Pocono $19,144,830.70 $17,989,937.13 6.42% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack $19,042,586.69 $18,608,908.86 2.33% SugarHouse Casino $17,915,297.12 $17,091,502.58 4.82% Mount Airy Casino Resort $11,953,039.52 $12,122,806.69 -1.40% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $10,587,202.26 $9,492,864.26 11.53% Valley Forge Casino Resort $8,253,299.18 $7,262,955.15 13.64% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $2,736,877.27 $2,738,999.47 -0.08% Statewide Total $221,350,220.10 $209,984,146.94 5.41%

Tax revenue in March of this year from the play of slot machines was $115,518,487.*

The average number of slot machines operating throughout Pennsylvania was 25,815 in March 2018 compared to 26,222 in March 2017.

*Tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act recently approved through the signing of Act 42 of 2017.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ 18,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

