Pennsylvania Soldiers, Airmen Compete in Governor's Twenty Match to Determine Best Marksmen

ANNVILLE, Pa., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) soldiers and airmen competed with rifles and pistols in multiple courses of fire to determine the best marksmen during the Governor's Twenty match at Fort Indiantown Gap this past weekend.

Created in 1968, the Governor's Twenty is a state-level National Guard award presented annually to the top 20 shooters in a state. Through this fierce competition, participants have the opportunity to test marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a battle focused environment. The Army and Air Force both recognize the state award and it is reflected on the service members' official personnel record.

"This match tests the skill and strength of our Guardsmen through an intense marksmanship competition," said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). "This competition is the great equalizer. It does not matter whether you are Army or Air Force, officer or enlisted, young or old, or what type of unit you represent. Whoever can shoot the best can be a Governor's Twenty. My congratulations goes to Senior Airman Yackovich for taking first place, and to all of the other competitors for their impressive dedication during this grueling competition."

The top 20 scorers were awarded the embroidered Governor's Twenty tab and a certificate to identify them as being outstanding marksmen. Events were varied and included multiple distances and shooting positions. The competition was conducted by the PNG Individual Training Branch, Marksmanship Training Unit.

The 2019 Governor's Twenty recipients:

Senior Airman Nicholas Yackovich , Harrison City ( Westmoreland County ) Sgt. 1st Class Scott Sheroky , Fredericksburg ( Lebanon County ) Staff Sgt. Robert Lydic , Pittsburgh ( Allegheny County ) Tech. Sgt. Joseph Mangino , New Castle ( Lawrence County ) Sgt. Jason Goodling , York Haven ( York County ) Chief Warrant Officer 3 Andrew Harrison, Palmyra ( Lebanon County ) Staff Sgt. Douglas Costello , Mountain Top ( Luzerne County ) Chief Warrant Officer 4 Richard Jones, Lebanon ( Lebanon County ) Sgt. Stephan Duc , Fleetwood ( Berks County ) Sgt. Harold Littell , Wampum ( Lawrence County ) Cpl. Brennen Koji , State College ( Centre County ) Sgt. 1st Class Lance Moser , Mt. Wolf ( York County ) Sgt. 1st Class Luke Heim , Pottstown ( Montgomery County ) Tech. Sgt. Shawn McCreary , Pittsburgh ( Allegheny County ) Pfc. Austin Barnhart , Lock Haven ( Clinton County ) Staff Sgt. Andrew Dent , Mifflinburg ( Juniata County ) Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mauger , Annville ( Lebanon County ) Staff Sgt. David McCloud , Annville ( Lebanon County ) Sgt. Joshua Wetzel , Howard ( Centre County ) Airman 1st Class Patrick Michael , Aliquippa ( Beaver County )

The PNG is the second largest Guard in the nation and is part of the PA DMVA's dual mission of supporting nearly 800,000 Pennsylvania veterans and providing safety and security for our commonwealth and nation.

