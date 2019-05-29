Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home to Hold Open House

ANNVILLE, Pa., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The public is invited to an open house at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home (PSSH) at 560 East Third St., Erie from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. The PSSH is one of six veterans homes operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

"The Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home provides memory, personal, and skilled nursing care in a safe, secure and caring environment," said Barbara Raymond, PSSH commandant. "We welcome the public to stop by to take a tour, meet our staff, enjoy refreshments, participate in activities and experience the comradery of living with fellow veterans."

The PSSH provides residents with essential equipment and furnishings, complete on-site medical and pharmacy services, physical and occupational therapy, and 24-hour nursing care. The home also offers year-round recreational activities such as crafts, games, musical entertainment, shopping, trips to local sporting events, as well as other stimulating activities.

"Our commonwealth is fortunate to have the fourth-largest veterans' population in the country and the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home celebrates our veterans who reside here every day," said Raymond. "We are privileged to care for the men and women who served and sacrificed to keep us safe and protected our freedoms from as far back as World War II to the present."

Raymond said if you are a veteran or the spouse of a veteran with health care needs, please contact the home to discuss your eligibility for long-term care options available to you.

The DMVA provides residency to more than 1,300 eligible veterans and their spouses throughout the commonwealth. The other five veterans homes are: the Delaware Valley Veterans' Home in Philadelphia; the Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center in Scranton; the Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home in Hollidaysburg; the Southeastern Veterans' Center in Spring City; and the Southwestern Veterans' Center in Pittsburgh.

For more information about admissions at PSSH, contact the admissions coordinator at 814-878-4939 or visit www.VeteransHomes.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Butera, 717-861-2178

SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

