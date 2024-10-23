Pennsylvania "Stand With Women" Event Set To Feature Tulsi Gabbard, Riley Gaines, Meghan McCain, Sage Steele, and More

Prominent athletes, media personalities, and advocates set to speak before a studio audience in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for a lively program hosted by Independent Women's Voice, calling for leaders who stand with women.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Stand With Women event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 27, hosted by Independent Women's Voice. The event will feature Tulsi Gabbard, a former Hawaii congresswoman, 2020 presidential candidate, and lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve; Riley Gaines, an Independent Women's Voice ambassador, host of "Gaines for Girls" on OutKick, and author of Swimming Against the Current: Fighting for Common Sense in a World That's Lost its Mind; Meghan McCain, host of the podcast "Citizen McCain" and former co-host of The View; Sage Steele, host of "The Sage Steele Show" and former ESPN broadcaster; Royce Gracie, UFC Hall of Famer; Frank Murphy, former NFL player and the founder and CEO of the Mentoring with Purpose Charity for athletes and youth; and other professional athletes and advocates.

Stand With Women: Equality Isn't A Game Stand With Women Pennsylvania

This lively Stand With Women program will cover the future of women's sports and the importance of women's equal opportunities. Today, across America, women and girls are being sacrificed on the altar of "inclusion"—creating myriad issues for women's rights.

Featured talent will discuss the fight to protect the safety, privacy, and fairness women and girls deserve and why the country needs strong leaders who stand with women.

The event is free and open to the public. The program features a 360-degree seating experience that brings the audience into the conversation.

Independent Women's Voice's Stand With Women initiative is spearheading the movement to protect sex-based rights and honor women.

Pennsylvania Stand With Women event page: www.iwv.org/standwithwomenpa/

Independent Women's Voice fights for women by expanding support for policy solutions that aren't just well intended, but actually enhance freedom, opportunities, and well-being.

