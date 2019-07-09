Pennsylvania State Police Announces Independence Day Holiday Enforcement Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Pennsylvania State Police made 607 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 12,218 speeding citations during the five-day Independence Day driving period from July 3-7, 2019. Troopers also cited 919 people for not wearing seat belts and issued 294 citations to drivers for failing to secure children in safety seats.

Nine people lost their lives in crashes investigated by the state police, with alcohol cited as a factor in one of the fatal collisions. Troopers responded to a total 975 crashes – in which 287 people were injured – over the long holiday weekend.

During last year's Independence Day driving period which spanned three days, three people were killed and 146 were injured in the 581 crashes investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.

CRASH DATA

Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-

Related Fatal Crashes 2018 (3 days) 581 2 3 146 37 0 2019 (5 days) 975 8 9 287 74 1













ENFORCEMENT DATA

DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child

Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other

Citations

2018 (3 days) 316 8,577 173 778 10,359

2019 (5 days) 607 12,218 294 919 14.798



More information on 2019 Independence Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Trooper Brent Miller or Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556

