Pennsylvania State Police Announces Quarterly Firearm Purchase Denial Investigations

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police announced the number of firearm purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests resulting from such investigations for the first quarter of 2018.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual's legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.

When an individual provides false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency. According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, individuals may also be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.

During the first quarter of 2018, the following investigations were initiated by the state police Firearms Division and referred to troops, municipal police departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for further investigation and possible prosecution. Comparison with the first quarter of 2017 is included.

First Quarter PICS Statistics

2018

2017

Total number of PICS checks conducted

297,641

290,043

     Number of persons denied

3,269

3,379

Total number of denials referred to law enforcement agencies

1,379

1,254

     Referred to Pennsylvania State Police

521

486

     Referred to Local Law Enforcement

858

768

     Referred to ATF

0

0

Number of individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase

49

34

Governor Wolf recently called for PICS background checks for all firearm sales and transfers in Pennsylvania. Currently, a firearm transaction between two private parties does not require a background check if the firearm falls within certain criteria, including firearms commonly referred to as long guns.

