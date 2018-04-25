Pennsylvania State Police Announces Quarterly Firearm Purchase Denial Investigations

When an individual provides false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency. According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, individuals may also be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.

During the first quarter of 2018, the following investigations were initiated by the state police Firearms Division and referred to troops, municipal police departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for further investigation and possible prosecution. Comparison with the first quarter of 2017 is included.

First Quarter PICS Statistics 2018 2017 Total number of PICS checks conducted 297,641 290,043 Number of persons denied 3,269 3,379 Total number of denials referred to law enforcement agencies 1,379 1,254 Referred to Pennsylvania State Police 521 486 Referred to Local Law Enforcement 858 768 Referred to ATF 0 0 Number of individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase 49 34

Governor Wolf recently called for PICS background checks for all firearm sales and transfers in Pennsylvania. Currently, a firearm transaction between two private parties does not require a background check if the firearm falls within certain criteria, including firearms commonly referred to as long guns.

