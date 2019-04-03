Pennsylvania State Police Announces Quarterly Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

Pennsylvania State Police Department

Apr 03, 2019, 09:35 ET

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police announced the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests resulting from such investigations for the first quarter of 2019.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual's legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.

When an individual provides false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.

In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, individuals may also be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.

During the first quarter of 2019, the following investigations were initiated by the state police Firearms Division and referred to troops, municipal police departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for further investigation and possible prosecution. Statistics for the first quarter of 2018 are included for comparison.

First Quarter PICS Statistics

2018

2019

Total number of PICS checks conducted

297,637

266,442

     Number of persons denied

3,268

3,260

Total number of denials referred to law enforcement agencies

1,379

586

     Referred to Pennsylvania State Police

518

183

     Referred to Local Law Enforcement

861

396

     Referred to ATF

0

7

Number of individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase

49

42

MEDIA CONTACTS: Trooper Brent Miller or Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556

SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police Department

Pennsylvania State Police Announces Quarterly Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

