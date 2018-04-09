Pennsylvania State Police Confiscate Heroin, Other Dangerous Drugs Valued at Nearly $6 Million in the First Quarter of 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers seized $5,717,553 worth of drugs — including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine —in the first quarter of 2018.
From January 1 through March 31, state police collected more than 20 pounds of heroin and over 1.5 pounds of fentanyl. The drugs have a combined street value of $579,024. Troopers also removed more than 41 pounds of cocaine and nearly 22 pounds of methamphetamines from the highways and communities of Pennsylvania during the same period.
The Pennsylvania State Police seized over $41 million in prohibited drugs in 2017, including 227 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.
First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
Drug
Total Seized
Total Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine
41.58 lbs.
$754,677
Crack Cocaine
2.16 lbs.
$98,280
Heroin
20.37 lbs.
$554,064
Fentanyl
1.56 lbs.
$24,960
LSD
24 doses
$480
Marijuana THC – Liquid
1.62 pints
$10,854
Marijuana THC Solid
8.40 lbs.
$42,000
Marijuana Plants
808 plants
$133,320
Processed Marijuana
952.44 lbs.
$2,857,320
Methamphetamines
21.85 lbs.
$895,850
Other Narcotics
70.76 lbs.
$162,748
Other Narcotics (pills)
7,320 pills
$183,000
Total Value:
$5,717,533
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.
MEDIA CONTACTS: Cpl. Adam Reed or Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556
SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police Department
