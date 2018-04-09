Pennsylvania State Police Confiscate Heroin, Other Dangerous Drugs Valued at Nearly $6 Million in the First Quarter of 2018

News provided by

Pennsylvania State Police Department

13:55 ET

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers seized $5,717,553 worth of drugs — including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine —in the first quarter of 2018.

From January 1 through March 31, state police collected more than 20 pounds of heroin and over 1.5 pounds of fentanyl. The drugs have a combined street value of $579,024. Troopers also removed more than 41 pounds of cocaine and nearly 22 pounds of methamphetamines from the highways and communities of Pennsylvania during the same period.

The Pennsylvania State Police seized over $41 million in prohibited drugs in 2017, including 227 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

Drug

Total Seized

Total Value of Amount Seized

Cocaine

41.58 lbs.

$754,677

Crack Cocaine

2.16 lbs.

$98,280

Heroin

20.37 lbs.

$554,064

Fentanyl

1.56 lbs.

$24,960

LSD

24 doses

$480

Marijuana THC – Liquid

1.62 pints

$10,854

Marijuana THC Solid

8.40 lbs.

$42,000

Marijuana Plants

808 plants

$133,320

Processed Marijuana

952.44 lbs.

$2,857,320

Methamphetamines

21.85 lbs.

$895,850

Other Narcotics

70.76 lbs.

$162,748

Other Narcotics (pills)

7,320 pills

$183,000

Total Value:

$5,717,533

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Cpl. Adam Reed or Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-state-police-confiscate-heroin-other-dangerous-drugs-valued-at-nearly-6-million-in-the-first-quarter-of-2018-300626551.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police Department

Related Links

http://www.psp.pa.gov

Also from this source

Mar 06, 2018, 14:15 ET Pennsylvania State Police to Participate in 'Stop the Bleed'...

Jan 03, 2018, 11:29 ET Pennsylvania State Police Announces Fewer DUI Arrests, More Crash...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Pennsylvania State Police Confiscate Heroin, Other Dangerous Drugs Valued at Nearly $6 Million in the First Quarter of 2018

News provided by

Pennsylvania State Police Department

13:55 ET