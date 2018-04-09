Pennsylvania State Police Confiscate Heroin, Other Dangerous Drugs Valued at Nearly $6 Million in the First Quarter of 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers seized $5,717,553 worth of drugs — including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine —in the first quarter of 2018.

From January 1 through March 31, state police collected more than 20 pounds of heroin and over 1.5 pounds of fentanyl. The drugs have a combined street value of $579,024. Troopers also removed more than 41 pounds of cocaine and nearly 22 pounds of methamphetamines from the highways and communities of Pennsylvania during the same period.