State police investigated 476 crashes over the long holiday weekend, including 143 that resulted in injury and 54 involving alcohol. In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers issued 7,572 speeding citations, 489 seat belt citations, and 68 child safety seat citations.

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

CRASH DATA

Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2017 533 5 5 139 56 2 2018 476 5 6 143 54 3













ENFORCEMENT DATA

DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations

2017 351 7,886 79 457 7,869

2018 359 7,572 68 489 9,347



For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Cpl. Adam Reed or Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-state-police-investigates-five-fatal-crashes-over-holiday-weekend-300623458.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police

Related Links

http://www.psp.pa.gov

