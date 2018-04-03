Pennsylvania State Police Investigates Five Fatal Crashes Over Holiday Weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Six people were killed in five crashes investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police from March 30 through April 1, 2018. Alcohol was a factor in at least three of the holiday weekend crashes, according to investigators. Troopers also made 359 arrests for driving under the influence, which is a slight increase from the 351 arrested for DUI during the same enforcement period in 2017.
State police investigated 476 crashes over the long holiday weekend, including 143 that resulted in injury and 54 involving alcohol. In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers issued 7,572 speeding citations, 489 seat belt citations, and 68 child safety seat citations.
Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.
|
CRASH DATA
|
Total Crashes
|
Fatal Crashes
|
People Killed
|
People Injured
|
Alcohol-Related Crashes
|
Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
|
2017
|
533
|
5
|
5
|
139
|
56
|
2
|
2018
|
476
|
5
|
6
|
143
|
54
|
3
|
ENFORCEMENT DATA
|
DUI Arrests
|
Speeding Citations
|
Child Seat Citations
|
Seat Belt Citations
|
Other Citations
|
2017
|
351
|
7,886
|
79
|
457
|
7,869
|
2018
|
359
|
7,572
|
68
|
489
|
9,347
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.
MEDIA CONTACTS: Cpl. Adam Reed or Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556
