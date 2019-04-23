Pennsylvania State Police Makes Nearly 400 DUI Arrests Over Spring Holiday Weekend
Apr 23, 2019, 09:15 ET
HARRISBURG, Pa., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police arrested 396 people for driving under the influence over the spring holiday weekend, from April 19 through April 21, 2019. The total represents a 10 percent increase from the 359 DUI arrests during the same holiday weekend last year.
Troopers responded to 540 crashes throughout the three-day weekend, in which 121 people were injured. Alcohol was a factor in 38 collisions according to investigators. Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Troop A, Indiana County.
State Police also issued 5,847 speeding citations, 511 seat belt citations, and 76 child safety seat citations over the weekend.
Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.
|
CRASH DATA
|
Total
|
Fatal
|
People
|
People
|
Alcohol-
|
Alcohol-
|
2018
|
476
|
5
|
6
|
143
|
54
|
3
|
2019
|
540
|
1
|
2
|
121
|
38
|
0
|
ENFORCEMENT DATA
|
DUI Arrests
|
Speeding
|
Child Seat
|
Seat Belt
|
Other
|
2018
|
359
|
7,572
|
68
|
489
|
9,347
|
2019
|
396
|
5,847
|
76
|
511
|
9,043
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.
MEDIA CONTACTS: Trooper Brent Miller or Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556
SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police
