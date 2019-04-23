Pennsylvania State Police Makes Nearly 400 DUI Arrests Over Spring Holiday Weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police arrested 396 people for driving under the influence over the spring holiday weekend, from April 19 through April 21, 2019. The total represents a 10 percent increase from the 359 DUI arrests during the same holiday weekend last year.

Troopers responded to 540 crashes throughout the three-day weekend, in which 121 people were injured. Alcohol was a factor in 38 collisions according to investigators. Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Troop A, Indiana County.

State Police also issued 5,847 speeding citations, 511 seat belt citations, and 76 child safety seat citations over the weekend.

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

CRASH DATA

Total

Crashes Fatal

Crashes People

Killed People

Injured Alcohol-

Related

Crashes Alcohol-

Related Fatal

Crashes 2018 476 5 6 143 54 3 2019 540 1 2 121 38 0













ENFORCEMENT DATA

DUI Arrests Speeding

Citations Child Seat

Citations Seat Belt

Citations Other

Citations

2018 359 7,572 68 489 9,347

2019 396 5,847 76 511 9,043



