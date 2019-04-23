Pennsylvania State Police Makes Nearly 400 DUI Arrests Over Spring Holiday Weekend

News provided by

Pennsylvania State Police

Apr 23, 2019, 09:15 ET

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police arrested 396 people for driving under the influence over the spring holiday weekend, from April 19 through April 21, 2019. The total represents a 10 percent increase from the 359 DUI arrests during the same holiday weekend last year.

Troopers responded to 540 crashes throughout the three-day weekend, in which 121 people were injured. Alcohol was a factor in 38 collisions according to investigators. Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Troop A, Indiana County.

State Police also issued 5,847 speeding citations, 511 seat belt citations, and 76 child safety seat citations over the weekend.

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

CRASH DATA

Total
Crashes

Fatal
Crashes

People
Killed

People
Injured

Alcohol-
Related
Crashes

Alcohol-
Related Fatal
Crashes

2018

476

5

6

143

54

3

2019

540

1

2

121

38

0







ENFORCEMENT DATA

DUI Arrests

Speeding
Citations

Child Seat
Citations

Seat Belt
Citations

Other
Citations

2018

359

7,572

68

489

9,347

2019

396

5,847

76

511

9,043

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Trooper Brent Miller or Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556

SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police

Related Links

https://www.psp.pa.gov

Also from this source

Pennsylvania State Police Seizes Illegal Drugs Valued at More...

Pennsylvania State Police Enforces Travel Restrictions During...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Pennsylvania State Police Makes Nearly 400 DUI Arrests Over Spring Holiday Weekend

News provided by

Pennsylvania State Police

Apr 23, 2019, 09:15 ET