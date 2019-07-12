Pennsylvania State Police Seizes More Than $11 Million in Illegal Drugs in the Second Quarter of 2019
Jul 12, 2019, 15:00 ET
HARRISBURG, Pa., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $11,415,911 worth of heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2019.
From April 1 through June 30, state police seized 84 pounds of heroin and nearly 33 pounds of fentanyl, with a combined street value of more than $3.1 million.
"Significant drug seizures result from routine traffic stops as well as in-depth investigations involving several law enforcement agencies," said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. "Our continuing interdiction efforts underscore the department's commitment to stopping drug smugglers and dealers in Pennsylvania."
Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
Drug
Total Seized
Total Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine
24.77 lbs.
$539,675
Crack Cocaine
1.58 lbs.
$26,329
Heroin
84 lbs.
$2,667,614
Fentanyl
32.90 lbs.
$526,400
LSD
359 doses
$7,180
Marijuana THC – Liquid
87.95 pints
$589,265
Marijuana THC – Solid
18.22 lbs.
$91,100
Marijuana Plants
728 plants
$120,120
Processed Marijuana
1,385.39 lbs.
$4,157,700
Methamphetamines
38.37 lbs.
$383,700
MDMA – Ecstasy
3.44 lbs.
$113,877
MDMA – Pills
2,830 pills
$42,450
Other Narcotics
45.38 lbs.
$92,076
Other Narcotics (Pills)
82,337 pills
$2,058,425
Total Value
$11,415,911
The Pennsylvania State Police confiscated over $5.7 million in prohibited drugs in the first quarter of 2019, including 22 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.
MEDIA CONTACT: Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556
SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police Department
