Pennsylvania State Police Seizes More Than $11 Million in Illegal Drugs in the Second Quarter of 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $11,415,911 worth of heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2019.

From April 1 through June 30, state police seized 84 pounds of heroin and nearly 33 pounds of fentanyl, with a combined street value of more than $3.1 million.

"Significant drug seizures result from routine traffic stops as well as in-depth investigations involving several law enforcement agencies," said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. "Our continuing interdiction efforts underscore the department's commitment to stopping drug smugglers and dealers in Pennsylvania."

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 24.77 lbs. $539,675 Crack Cocaine 1.58 lbs. $26,329 Heroin 84 lbs. $2,667,614 Fentanyl 32.90 lbs. $526,400 LSD 359 doses $7,180 Marijuana THC – Liquid 87.95 pints $589,265 Marijuana THC – Solid 18.22 lbs. $91,100 Marijuana Plants 728 plants $120,120 Processed Marijuana 1,385.39 lbs. $4,157,700 Methamphetamines 38.37 lbs. $383,700 MDMA – Ecstasy 3.44 lbs. $113,877 MDMA – Pills 2,830 pills $42,450 Other Narcotics 45.38 lbs. $92,076 Other Narcotics (Pills) 82,337 pills $2,058,425

Total Value $11,415,911

The Pennsylvania State Police confiscated over $5.7 million in prohibited drugs in the first quarter of 2019, including 22 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

