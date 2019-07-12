Pennsylvania State Police Seizes More Than $11 Million in Illegal Drugs in the Second Quarter of 2019

News provided by

Pennsylvania State Police Department

Jul 12, 2019, 15:00 ET

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $11,415,911 worth of heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2019.

From April 1 through June 30, state police seized 84 pounds of heroin and nearly 33 pounds of fentanyl, with a combined street value of more than $3.1 million.

"Significant drug seizures result from routine traffic stops as well as in-depth investigations involving several law enforcement agencies," said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. "Our continuing interdiction efforts underscore the department's commitment to stopping drug smugglers and dealers in Pennsylvania."

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

Drug

Total Seized

Total Value of Amount Seized

Cocaine

24.77 lbs.

$539,675

Crack Cocaine

1.58 lbs.

$26,329

Heroin

84 lbs.

$2,667,614

Fentanyl

32.90 lbs.

$526,400

LSD

359 doses

$7,180

Marijuana THC – Liquid

87.95 pints

$589,265

Marijuana THC – Solid

18.22 lbs.

$91,100

Marijuana Plants

728 plants

$120,120

Processed Marijuana

1,385.39 lbs.

$4,157,700

Methamphetamines

38.37 lbs.

$383,700

MDMA – Ecstasy

3.44 lbs.

$113,877

MDMA – Pills

2,830 pills

$42,450

Other Narcotics

45.38 lbs.

$92,076

Other Narcotics (Pills)

82,337 pills

$2,058,425

Total Value

$11,415,911

The Pennsylvania State Police confiscated over $5.7 million in prohibited drugs in the first quarter of 2019, including 22 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556

SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police Department

Related Links

https://www.psp.pa.gov

Also from this source

Pennsylvania State Police Announces Independence Day Holiday...

Colonel Robert Evanchick Confirmed as Pennsylvania State Police...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Pennsylvania State Police Seizes More Than $11 Million in Illegal Drugs in the Second Quarter of 2019

News provided by

Pennsylvania State Police Department

Jul 12, 2019, 15:00 ET