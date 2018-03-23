Pennsylvania State Police Welcomes 92 New Troopers

Five cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony:

The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Timothy W. Krauth , Cumberland County

, The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Scott A. Beers , Montgomery County

The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Noah J. Neigh , Butler County

The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Adam C. Holtz , Philadelphia County

The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Jasiel D. Lisboa , Lancaster County

The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:

Troop A, Greensburg

Steven J. Barnosky of Cambria County

Tavin D. Davis of Westmoreland County

Riley V. Giaquinto of Dauphin County

Ryan A. Ilich of Westmoreland County

Brandon K. Smith of Westmoreland County

Trent I. Thomas of Westmoreland County

Bruce A. Waters of Elk County

Troop B, Washington

Daniel A. Astfalk of Allegheny County

Anthony D. Svetz of Allegheny County

Nathanial K. Weitzell of Beaver County

Troop C, Punxsutawney

Nicholas S. Anderson of Chautauqua County, NY

Jeremy D. Bloom of Clearfield, County

Ryan M. Drayer of Clearfield County

Raymond J. Green of Clearfield County

Brandon P. Hafner of Lackawanna County

Dylan R. Jarrett of Clearfield County

Dylan C. Jones of Lawrence County

John E. Jones III of McKean County

Ross V. Munsee of Clarion County

Troop E, Erie

Steven G. Carcaterro of Erie County

Luke D. McCoy of Allegheny County

Cameron S. Morris of Erie County

Noah J. Neigh of Butler County

Joshua L. Polley of Crawford County

Alexander J. Scantlebury of Erie County

Matthew R. Scheuer of Erie County

Austin E. Silloway of Mercer County

James A. Szobota of Washington County

Ryan D. Tyler of Lawrence County

Troop F, Montoursville

Alexander D. Barretts of Luzerne County

Aaron M. Brown of Northumberland County

Robert F. Jacobs III of Luzerne County

Christopher J. Kolosinsky of Lackawanna County

Joshua W. Oliver of Susquehanna County

Kyle M. Phillips of Luzerne County

Sara M. Steinbacher of Lycoming County

Kyle T. Strawderman of Potter County

Matthew R. Trick of Lycoming County

Troop G, Hollidaysburg

Cody T. Doran of Centre County

Thaddeus M. Ferguson of Blair County

Michael R. Godissart of Centre County

Chase B. McCullough of Blair County

Christopher N. Plank of Huntingdon County

Jacob M. Schwaderer of Cambria County

Grant L. Speigle of Cambria County

Howard W. Sweeny Jr. of Lackawanna County

Dominicus Tolbert of Centre County

Troop H, Harrisburg

Charles P. Blazonis of Lackawanna County

Erik J. Burgos of Cumberland County

Erik E. Campbell of Lehigh County

Christopher O. Clinton of Snyder County

Jeffrey A. Davis of Berks County

Jonathan D. Demaria of Huron County, OH

Scott P. Dojka of Lebanon County

David W. Ellis of Allegheny County

Wesley S. Frey Jr. of Lancaster County

Jeffrey A. Gindlesperger of Cumberland County

Richard L. Grant of Wayne County

Kevin D. Gumble of Pike County

Kyle W. Helm of Roanoke County, VA

David R. Humphreys of Lackawanna County

William E. Kline III of Lackawanna County

Timothy W. Krauth of Cumberland County

Michael J. Pitcavage of Luzerne County

Matthew C. Rutt of Dauphin County

Troop J, Lancaster

Michael P. Artale of Lancaster County

Nicholas J. Ciatto of Berks County

Justin M. Gantz of Mifflin County

Trevor N. Gauntlett of Schuylkill County

Jasiel D. Lisboa of Lancaster County

George M. Lockhart Jr. of Lancaster County

Jeremy W. Musser of Franklin County

Justin D. Pfeiffer of Chester County

Paul A. Price II of Lancaster County

John J. Provence of Chester County

Kyle T. Vanhart of Bucks County

Troop K, Philadelphia

Stephen C. Adkisson of Atlantic County, NJ

Pedro J. Aldebol of Philadelphia County

Kalle A. Baxley of Delaware County

Scott A. Beers of Montgomery County

Seth G. Betancourt of Bucks County

Keith W. Gamber of Franklin County

Ross W. Greenwood of Montgomery County

Adam C. Holtz of Philadelphia County

Christopher Ruiz of Philadelphia County

Connor J. Smith of Montgomery County

Troop L, Reading

Dayton M. Dell of Berks County

Jonathan J. Strouse of Monmouth County

Michael F. Vinitski of Schuylkill County

Troop N, Hazleton

Joseph M. Maletz III of Monroe County

Adam J. Thieling of Monroe County

Michael Wychock of Luzerne County

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556

SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police

SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police

