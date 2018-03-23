Pennsylvania State Police Welcomes 92 New Troopers

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Commissioner Tyree C. Blocker announced today that 92 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 151st graduating cadet class.
The ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School marked the culmination of 27 weeks of classroom and physical training. Cadet Christopher O. Clinton, from Snyder County, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.
Five cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony:
- The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Timothy W. Krauth, Cumberland County
- The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Scott A. Beers, Montgomery County
- The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Noah J. Neigh, Butler County
- The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Adam C. Holtz, Philadelphia County
- The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Jasiel D. Lisboa, Lancaster County
The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:
Troop A, Greensburg
Steven J. Barnosky of Cambria County
Tavin D. Davis of Westmoreland County
Riley V. Giaquinto of Dauphin County
Ryan A. Ilich of Westmoreland County
Brandon K. Smith of Westmoreland County
Trent I. Thomas of Westmoreland County
Bruce A. Waters of Elk County
Troop B, Washington
Daniel A. Astfalk of Allegheny County
Anthony D. Svetz of Allegheny County
Nathanial K. Weitzell of Beaver County
Troop C, Punxsutawney
Nicholas S. Anderson of Chautauqua County, NY
Jeremy D. Bloom of Clearfield, County
Ryan M. Drayer of Clearfield County
Raymond J. Green of Clearfield County
Brandon P. Hafner of Lackawanna County
Dylan R. Jarrett of Clearfield County
Dylan C. Jones of Lawrence County
John E. Jones III of McKean County
Ross V. Munsee of Clarion County
Troop E, Erie
Steven G. Carcaterro of Erie County
Luke D. McCoy of Allegheny County
Cameron S. Morris of Erie County
Noah J. Neigh of Butler County
Joshua L. Polley of Crawford County
Alexander J. Scantlebury of Erie County
Matthew R. Scheuer of Erie County
Austin E. Silloway of Mercer County
James A. Szobota of Washington County
Ryan D. Tyler of Lawrence County
Troop F, Montoursville
Alexander D. Barretts of Luzerne County
Aaron M. Brown of Northumberland County
Robert F. Jacobs III of Luzerne County
Christopher J. Kolosinsky of Lackawanna County
Joshua W. Oliver of Susquehanna County
Kyle M. Phillips of Luzerne County
Sara M. Steinbacher of Lycoming County
Kyle T. Strawderman of Potter County
Matthew R. Trick of Lycoming County
Troop G, Hollidaysburg
Cody T. Doran of Centre County
Thaddeus M. Ferguson of Blair County
Michael R. Godissart of Centre County
Chase B. McCullough of Blair County
Christopher N. Plank of Huntingdon County
Jacob M. Schwaderer of Cambria County
Grant L. Speigle of Cambria County
Howard W. Sweeny Jr. of Lackawanna County
Dominicus Tolbert of Centre County
Troop H, Harrisburg
Charles P. Blazonis of Lackawanna County
Erik J. Burgos of Cumberland County
Erik E. Campbell of Lehigh County
Christopher O. Clinton of Snyder County
Jeffrey A. Davis of Berks County
Jonathan D. Demaria of Huron County, OH
Scott P. Dojka of Lebanon County
David W. Ellis of Allegheny County
Wesley S. Frey Jr. of Lancaster County
Jeffrey A. Gindlesperger of Cumberland County
Richard L. Grant of Wayne County
Kevin D. Gumble of Pike County
Kyle W. Helm of Roanoke County, VA
David R. Humphreys of Lackawanna County
William E. Kline III of Lackawanna County
Timothy W. Krauth of Cumberland County
Michael J. Pitcavage of Luzerne County
Matthew C. Rutt of Dauphin County
Troop J, Lancaster
Michael P. Artale of Lancaster County
Nicholas J. Ciatto of Berks County
Justin M. Gantz of Mifflin County
Trevor N. Gauntlett of Schuylkill County
Jasiel D. Lisboa of Lancaster County
George M. Lockhart Jr. of Lancaster County
Jeremy W. Musser of Franklin County
Justin D. Pfeiffer of Chester County
Paul A. Price II of Lancaster County
John J. Provence of Chester County
Kyle T. Vanhart of Bucks County
Troop K, Philadelphia
Stephen C. Adkisson of Atlantic County, NJ
Pedro J. Aldebol of Philadelphia County
Kalle A. Baxley of Delaware County
Scott A. Beers of Montgomery County
Seth G. Betancourt of Bucks County
Keith W. Gamber of Franklin County
Ross W. Greenwood of Montgomery County
Adam C. Holtz of Philadelphia County
Christopher Ruiz of Philadelphia County
Connor J. Smith of Montgomery County
Troop L, Reading
Dayton M. Dell of Berks County
Jonathan J. Strouse of Monmouth County
Michael F. Vinitski of Schuylkill County
Troop N, Hazleton
Joseph M. Maletz III of Monroe County
Adam J. Thieling of Monroe County
Michael Wychock of Luzerne County
