Pennsylvania Students to Speak with NASA Astronaut on International Space Station

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Pennsylvania will have an opportunity to speak live with a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station at 1:40 p.m. EDT Monday, June 3. The Earth-to-space call will air live on NASA television and the agency's website.

Christina Koch will answer questions from Asbury Elementary School students. The school, in Fairview, Pennsylvania, and community partners have collaborated to provide students with science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) initiative titled "Life in Space" learning activities.

The event will be held at Asbury Elementary School, 5875 Sterrettania Road, Fairview. Media interested in covering should contact Linda Sitter at sitter@mtsd.org or 814-835-5300.

NASA is working to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024. Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station engages audiences in ways that will encourage them to participate in NASA's mission and highlight the space station as the only testbed and proving ground in microgravity for the path forward to Moon 2024. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

