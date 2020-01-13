Pennsylvania Third-Grade Students Invited to Enter Dental Health Contest

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) invites third-graders across Pennsylvania to show their creativity this February in celebration of National Children's Dental Health Month (NCDHM).

The theme for 2020 is: "Fluoride in Water Prevents Cavities!" This year marks the 75th anniversary of community water fluoridation.

Those who participate in PDA's poster contest will have a chance at winning several different prizes. Three statewide winners will be selected from the entries. The first-place winner will be awarded $500. In addition, the first-place winner's school and teacher will each receive a $250 prize. The grand prize will be awarded to the first-place winner at a school function. The second-place winner will receive $250, while the third-place winner will receive $100.

PDA offers classroom resources including a lesson plan featuring information on dental health, classroom activities and fun worksheets for the students. These lesson plan kits are distributed electronically. Please contact Michelle Berrones at mmb@padental.org to receive these materials. Complimentary NCDHM posters for your classroom are also available by request.

All entries for the poster contest must be submitted by Friday, March 6. Please select only one classroom winner and submit the winning entry to: Pennsylvania Dental Association, Attn: NCDHM Poster Contest, 3501 N. Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110. PDA will announce the top three winners in April.

About the Pennsylvania Dental Association

Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 4,500 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA's mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.

