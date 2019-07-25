Pennsylvania Trust Names James C. Ask Vice President, Director of Business Development

RADNOR, Pa., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania Trust, a leading wealth management firm in the Philadelphia region, announced today that Navy Veteran James C. Ask has joined the firm as Vice President, Director of Business Development.

In his new role, Ask will be responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities, generating new client relationships, representing the company in the community and contributing to the strategic growth of Pennsylvania Trust.

Pennsylvania Trust

Prior to joining Pennsylvania Trust, Ask served as Vice President, Private Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Philadelphia, where he spent six years developing and serving new wealth management relationships.

In addition, Ask served in the United States Navy for nine years as a Naval Flight Officer. From 2004 to 2010, he served as a Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft Mission Commander, leading a 12-person team on P-3C aircraft that conducted worldwide operations in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, counter-drug and anti-submarine warfare. In 2010, Ask began serving as a Fleet Replacement Squadron Instructor, providing weapons and tactics instruction. Ask concluded his service in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant, and in 2013, he moved to Philadelphia with his family. The Philadelphia Business Journal named Ask a "Veteran of Influence" in its recent list.

"James' deep knowledge of business development, coupled with his ability to establish strong client relationships, makes him a valuable asset to Pennsylvania Trust," said George C. McFarland, Jr., President and CEO at Pennsylvania Trust. "We are also incredibly proud of James' achievements in the U.S. Navy and know that his background will bring a unique and unmatched skill set to the firm."

Ask earned his B.S. in political science from the United States Naval Academy in 2004 and his MBA from the University of Florida in 2012.

Outside of work, Ask is very involved in a number of organizations, including several that support veterans and their families. He is a board member of the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association of Greater Philadelphia, a board member of Council for Relationships, a member of the CEOCircle of Bunker Labs Philadelphia, an investment committee member of Williamson College of the Trades, and an Ambassador for the Travis Manion Foundation.

Ask currently resides in Rosemont with his wife and three children.

About Pennsylvania Trust

Pennsylvania Trust is a leading independent and employee-owned wealth management firm in the Philadelphia region with over $4.3 billion in assets under management and administration. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on providing compassionate and caring client service. Pennsylvania Trust provides investment, financial planning, tax, trust, estate and philanthropic solutions to help individuals, families, nonprofits and other organizations preserve and grow their wealth. Pennsylvania Trust has been named by the Philadelphia Inquirer as a 2019 Top Workplace in the Philadelphia region.

Media Contact:

Lauren Force

lauren.force@buchananpr.com

610-228-4071

Related Images

james-c-ask.jpg

James C. Ask

SOURCE Pennsylvania Trust

Related Links

http://www.penntrust.com

