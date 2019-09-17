Pennsylvania Woman Hits Jackpot For Second Time In Five Days On PlaySugarHouse.com

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Divine Fortune is living up to its name in Pennsylvania, after a Lansdale woman hit the jackpot for a second time in just five days on the same game on Pennsylvania's PlaySugarHouse.com. The woman, who only created her PlaySugarHouse.com a little over two weeks ago, first won while playing Divine Fortune on her mobile phone for $61,409.77 on a $10 bet on Thursday, September 10th. She hit again this afternoon on another $10 bet, this time winning $62,216.

The Divine Fortune Jackpot on PA's PlaySugarHouse.com, has now hit five times and it's all happened in just over two weeks. Meanwhile, on Friday, a Whiting, New Jersey woman playing the same game on NJ's PlaySugarHouse.com hit for $192,949.

"It's really unbelievable that the same player won twice in less than a week," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O. of Rush Street Interactive, the site's operator. "It just goes to show that anyone can win with any bet at any time. With the news spreading of how many jackpots have hit in such a short period of time, we've seen an increase in play, with everyone looking to have the same luck. We expect the interest and activity to just keep growing."

On Thursday, September 5th, a woman from Levittown, Pennsylvania placed a 40 cent bet after playing Divine Fortune on PlaySugarHouse.com for 14 minutes when she won $30,270. A Sugar House Online Casino player since early June, she won just days after the first and second history making jackpots were hit. On September 1 at 7:30am, a woman from Selinsgrove, PA hit for $196,209 on a $4 bet after only playing Divine Fortune for 17 minutes becoming the first person in Pennsylvania history to win an online progressive jack pot. Then, just 39 minutes later, a man from Warrington, PA hit for $57,349 on a $30 bet after playing for nearly an hour.

Divine Fortune is a 5-reel, 3-row, 20-line (fixed) video slot game with 3 different jackpots including the progressive Mega Jackpot. It's the first online slots game with a progressive jackpot for Pennsylvania Online Casinos. SugarHouse Online Casino went live in the state on July 17th, offering a fully-integrated experience that seamlessly merges casino games with sports betting.

While these Divine Fortune progressive jackpots are making history in Pennsylvania's new online market, the game is known for having huge payouts in neighboring New Jersey. Divine Fortune is responsible for more mega jackpot payouts than any other progressive slot in the Garden State, with more than $3 million paid out to players there since its release in 2017. The video slot game set in the days of ancient Greece, has hit Mega Jackpots for New Jersey PlaySugarHouse.com players 13 times, paying out more than $1.6 million to players.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com , in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition to being the first to launch a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (at Rivers Casino in Schenectady) and a legal online sportsbook in the state of Pennsylvania (at PlaySugarHouse.com), RSI was also the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (at Rusbhet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos, as well as selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com .

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive

Related Links

https://www.playsugarhouse.com

