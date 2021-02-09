Pennsylvanians form coalition, People. Not Politics., inspired by PA State Senator Yudichak's vision to unite Democrats and Republicans

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of Pennsylvanians have formed People. Not Politics., a coalition adopting State Senator John Yudichak's vision to unite Democrats and Republicans for the greater goal of supporting ideas and policies that will help government work for people.

"The acrimonious change in public discourse compelled me to reject divisive partisanship and search for ways to more fully serve all people of Pennsylvania," Sen. Yudichak said. "People. Not Politics. is about politicians working for the people – not the other way around. This coalition is about creating opportunities for every single individual in the Commonwealth."

Fed up with divisive partisanship in the state capitol, Yudichak switched his registration from Democrat to Independent in 2019. During his time, the senator has worked across the aisle to bring about change directly benefiting Pennsylvanians. Through People. Not Politics. Yudichak continues this work, joining together with community leaders to help build a stronger state.

"Every day I strive to teach my students to work together to make positive contributions to our community," said People. Not Politics. board member, Vito Quaglia, school principal from Northeastern Pennsylvania. "I am proud to be part of a coalition of people who are emulating that example of putting aside our differences to bring about positive change."

The citizens' coalition seeks to cross partisan lines to focus on real issues affecting every Pennsylvanian, such as jobs, infrastructure, economic revitalization and pandemic protection.

"Senator Yudichak put his words into action when he prioritized reclaiming land that had previously been wasted by mines, and invested in infrastructure that attracted manufacturers like ours to the area. It has made a real difference for real people in this area – jobs, increased wages, real opportunity. That is what this movement is all about," said Shawn Walker, area-manager for Chewy.com, an online pet food and supply retailer that opened a fulfillment center in Hanover Township in 2017, creating over 600 local jobs.

Quaglia and Walker have joined People. Not Politics. as founding members.

Pennsylvania citizens are invited to sign up to join the coalition at www.peoplenotpoliticspa.com to find out ways to help support this movement in their own communities.

About People. Not Politics.

Founded on the vision of Pennsylvania State Senator John Yudichak, we are a group of concerned Pennsylvanians who reject narrow partisan interests to ensure a Pennsylvania state government that works for all people regardless of race, creed, religion, sexual orientation or political party.

People. Not Politics. is organized to receive and administer funds as permitted for organizations defined in Section 501(c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code. People. Not Politics. will operate exclusively for the promotion of civic action and social welfare by promoting the awareness of the People. Not Politics. coalition. Funds will not be used to support candidate or party campaigns in the United States or any other country.

