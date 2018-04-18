Pennsylvania's Cumberland Valley Campaigns to Keep Itself Off the Map

CUMBERLAND VALLEY, Pa., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A destination beloved by passionate collectors of both things and experiences is calling on its locals, visitors and media alike to help keep it off the map, securing its "hidden gem" status and sharing its offerings with only individuals who have found it – and kept it for themselves.

Cumberland Valley's primarily digital campaign was designed to inspire a feeling of freedom and permission to wander through and discover Pennsylvania’s best-kept travel secret, while showcasing its most treasured offerings – and asking those who have found it to please keep it to themselves. Locals and longtime Cumberland Valley visitors are keeping the destination’s stories close to their vest – so to speak – with the launch of the “Keep Cumberland Valley Off the Map” campaign.

"We love sharing our stories, but they've remained a well-kept secret. We're a destination for those who dare to wander and find it for themselves," said Aaron Jumper, Social Media and Travel Media Manager for the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau.

Conveniently located in Pennsylvania's most-visited region, yet not listed on a state map, Cumberland Valley's in-the-know visitors have been lured by the destination's world-renowned auto shows, famous fly-fishing streams, scenic beauty, thriving craft brewery scene and storied downtowns, providing ample opportunities for collecting distinct stories along the way.

Those interested in being in on the secret can visit www.keepCVsecret.com.

The Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau (CVVB) is the tourism arm of Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC) a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The CVVB is the official Destination Marketing Organization of Cumberland Valley, PA and is the driving force behind marketing it as a travel destination to leisure and group travelers, meeting planners and media. Learn more at VisitCumberlandValley.com.

