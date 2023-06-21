Pennsylvania's Housing Market Sees Another Price Uptick in May

News provided by

Pennsylvania Association of Realtors

21 Jun, 2023, 09:42 ET

Audio quote of Al Perry is available at PARealtors.org/housing-report 

LEMOYNE, Pa., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania median home sales price saw a $9,000 spike in May hitting $219,811, according to a report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®.

"The median sales price in May is higher than the peak price we saw last year," said PAR President Al Perry. "We've continued to see the median price increase each month since January, with a 4% bump in May."

Home sales in May were up compared to April, with 10,967 sales. Compared to the same time last year, sales are down more than 17%.

The market saw a slight increase in the number of listings last month with 36,146, however that's 23% lower compared to May 2022.

"The housing market continues to grapple with an inventory shortage. We have robust demand from homebuyers, along with rising prices, making it a challenging environment for many homebuyers," Perry said. "With just a little more than three months of inventory available, we continue to see multiple offers and houses selling over the asking price because of the competition. Working with a Realtor® can help buyers find a home within their price range and make a competitive offer."

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 39,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. 

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors

Also from this source

Pennsylvania's Housing Market Witnesses Price Increase in April

Pennsylvania Median Home Sales Price Increased in March

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.