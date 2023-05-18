Pennsylvania's Housing Market Witnesses Price Increase in April

News provided by

Pennsylvania Association of Realtors

18 May, 2023, 10:16 ET

Audio quote of Al Perry is available at PARealtors.org/housing-report 

LEMOYNE, Pa., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania housing market saw a surge in its median home sales price in April signaling a seasonal shift, according to a report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. The median sales price has continued to increase since January, hitting $210,453 in April, up about 7.5% from the beginning of the year. The median home sales price is 2.5% higher year over year.

"Spring is traditionally considered a favorable time to buy a home with milder weather making it easier for potential buyers to view properties and explore neighborhoods," said PAR President Al Perry. "Many families prefer to move during the summer months while school is out."

The number of listings also increased about 6% in April to 35,458, however that remains down nearly 20% compared to April 2022.

"Despite various challenges in the housing market, there's a continued strong demand from homebuyers, showing their desire for homeownership," Perry said. "Many markets are seeing multiple offers on well-priced properties."

Home sales were down slightly from the previous month to just over 9,000 and are about 25% less than the same time last year.

"All real estate is local and a Realtor® knows their local market. They can analyze area trends and design a plan to help clients accomplish their goals. Realtors® bring strong value to the process and they help you maximize a return on your investment," he added. "Realtors® advocate for their clients throughout the entire transaction and build a valued relationship for many years to come."

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 39,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. 

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors

Also from this source

Pennsylvania Median Home Sales Price Increased in March

Pennsylvania Median Sales Price Rose Slightly in February

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.