Pennsylvania's Median Home Sales Price Jumps in June

News provided by

Pennsylvania Association of Realtors

20 Jul, 2023, 10:03 ET

Audio quote of Al Perry is available at PARealtors.org/housing-report

LEMOYNE, Pa., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania housing market saw a record high median sales price of $229,004 in June, climbing 4% over May's high of $219,811, according to a report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. The median price was up 5.5% from 2022.

"Pennsylvania's overall housing market continues to see an increase in prices, however, it's worth noting that the market is complex and can vary across the commonwealth," said PAR President Al Perry. "While a majority of markets throughout Pennsylvania are seeing price increases, other areas may see price stabilization or even moderate declines."

"While the price surge may benefit sellers and homeowners in the short term, it can present challenges for prospective buyers, particularly those with limited budgets," Perry said. "It is crucial for buyers and sellers to work with a real estate professional who understands local market conditions to help guide them through the transaction."

Sales jumped 12% in June compared to May this year, hitting 12,383. Sales are down 19.5% year over year. Listings dropped slightly in June compared to May and are down 27.5% from 2022.

"Lack of inventory is one of the greatest challenges in the market currently for a number of reasons," Perry added. "The industry has underbuilt for about a decade, we have a large number of millennials looking to establish a home and homeowners who have a low mortgage rate are staying in their homes. Real estate professionals help their clients create a plan so they can achieve homeownership."

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 39,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. 

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors

Also from this source

Pennsylvania's Housing Market Sees Another Price Uptick in May

Pennsylvania's Housing Market Witnesses Price Increase in April

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.