Pennsylvania's Top Youth Volunteers Of 2020 Selected By National Program

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, now in its 25 th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

These are Pennsylvania's top youth volunteers of 2020:

High School State Honoree: Brendan Hung

Nominated by Radnor High School

Brendan, a junior at Radnor High School, founded a nonprofit organization that has delivered more than 7,000 "support kits" to homeless youth shelters, and campaigned to raise international awareness of youth homelessness, through chapters in eight states, England and Australia. While researching a school project on homelessness in the fifth grade, Brendan visited a local shelter and met a boy his age named Isaiah, who said his favorite things were socks. "I soon decided I wanted to collect socks and other useful items for Isaiah and other homeless kids," said Brendan. He asked friends, classmates and neighbors for help, and after a few weeks delivered 20 "support kits" to Isaiah's shelter. The joy of that experience, he said, "immediately sparked a new desire to help as many homeless kids as I could."

Brendan began recruiting volunteers from his school district to help him conduct donation drives to create more support kits. Schools, churches and businesses soon joined the effort. Meanwhile, Brendan formed a "Homeless Youth Project (HYP)" club at his school, created a website, and started speaking to student and community groups about the crisis of youth homelessness. Eventually, he persuaded friends in other states and countries to launch their own HYP chapters. In six years, Brendan's organization has collected nearly 75,000 items to distribute in his support kits, including gloves, hats, hand warmers, toiletries, snacks and, of course, socks. The kits also contain information on where to get help, as well as a handwritten note telling recipients that they are not alone in their struggle.

Middle Level State Honoree: Savannah Zeaman

Nominated by Klinger Middle School

Savannah, an eighth-grader at Klinger Middle School, operates a lemonade stand every fall that has raised nearly $6,000 for cancer research over the past six years. Savannah launched her project to honor the memory of her kindergarten teacher, who died of cancer. "She was an amazing teacher," said Savannah. "One day she was there, and the next she wasn't. It was the first time anyone I was close to had passed away."

She made lemonade, cookies and little magnet flower crafts, set up a stand in front of her house, posted signs around her neighborhood and started selling. The money she earned the first two years went to the American Cancer Society. Then, after a family friend died from cancer, Savannah began donating her annual proceeds to cancer research efforts at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Last fall, she also conducted a clothing drive for families in need in conjunction with her lemonade stand to raise additional funds. Her goal every year is to raise more money than the last – a goal, she said, that requires a lot of promotion and effort. "I love the feeling of helping others," she said. "I have learned how many things I take for granted and how amazing it feels to share what I have with others."

Distinguished Finalists

The program judges also recognized eight other Pennsylvania students as Distinguished Finalists for their impressive community service activities. Each will receive an engraved bronze medallion.

These are Pennsylvania's Distinguished Finalists for 2020:

Srikar Bhumireddy, 16, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, a junior at Downingtown East High School, started "Computers For a Cause," a club at his high school that works with a nonprofit organization to provide computers to schools and families in need; along with soliciting donations from companies and individuals, he has helped refurbish and redistribute more than 250 computers. Srikar's project has benefited churches, community organizations, refugee groups and schools.

Georgia Brothers, 16, of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, a sophomore at Burrell High School, founded and runs "Change For Cancer," a nonprofit organization that benefits people with cancer; she has raised more than $90,000 for 40 families by organizing fundraisers, running social media campaigns and soliciting donations from local businesses. Georgia was inspired to start this project at age 7, when a friend was diagnosed with cancer.

Kathryn Hanshaw, 17, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a senior at Central Dauphin High School, participated in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's "Student of the Year" fundraising competition, through which she planned and hosted 30 fundraising events in her community in seven weeks, ultimately raising more than $65,000. Kathryn won the competition, and was able to set up a grant to benefit research into acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common form of cancer in children.

Madeline Hoffman, 16, of Fountainville, Pennsylvania, a junior at Pennridge High School, started and runs "Buddee Bags," an initiative through which she donates homemade crafts to people in need, including wheelchair and walker bags, pillowcases, comfort pillows, hospital bed bags and drawstring bags. Originally inspired by a friend of her grandmother's who needed a new bag to help her adjust to using a walker and wheelchair, Madeline has recruited members of a national sewing guild to contribute to her project.

Amy Liu, 16, of Warrington, Pennsylvania, a junior at Central Bucks High School South, founded and runs "Get In Touch!," a nonprofit organization that helps people with visual impairments achieve braille literacy; along with spreading awareness of braille illiteracy, she uses a braille typewriter to produce lessons and learning materials, and established a buddy program that connects people with and without visual impairments. Amy was inspired to start her project by a friend who lost her sight in a car accident.

Timothy Maron, 18, of Wapwallopen, Pennsylvania, a member of Luzerne County 4-H and a senior at Berwick Area High School, helped provide affordable housing to a local veteran dealing with housing insecurity; he built a subsidized house by recruiting volunteers and securing funding, land, materials and permits. Timothy, who completed this endeavor as his Eagle Scout service project, was inspired to focus on this cause by the veterans in his family.

Casey Schaeffer, 16, of Yardley, Pennsylvania, a sophomore at Pennsbury High School East, started and runs "Full Heart," which encourages young people to get involved in their community through service events and fundraising activities; through her organization, Casey has helped raise more than $20,000 to benefit a variety of causes. For her annual Full Heart kids carnival, Casey hosts spirit nights, helps secure sponsors and volunteers, handles logistics and spreads awareness of her cause.

Claire Shao, 16, of Wexford, Pennsylvania, a junior at North Allegheny Senior High School, co-founded "Steel City Codes," a nonprofit that offers free summer computer science camps to more than 450 students; she secured sponsorships and equipment, recruited 75 high school volunteers and organized lunches for participants. Claire and two friends were inspired to start this project for elementary and middle school students because their local school district doesn't offer computer science electives until high school.

"In our 25th year of honoring young volunteers, we are as inspired as ever by the work students are doing to address the needs of a changing world," said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "We hope that their resolve, their initiative and their perspectives on society's challenges move others to consider how they can make a difference, too."

"Middle level and high school students are doing remarkable things to shape the future of their communities through volunteer service. They inspire all students and schools to drive learning with real-world challenges," said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP. "Congratulations to each of the 2020 honorees – it's an honor to celebrate your commitment to creating positive change."

