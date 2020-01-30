Penny Elizabeth DeFranco, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LYNDHURST, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penny Elizabeth DeFranco, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Nephrology for her dedication and leadership as the Founder of South Mountain Nephrology.

Board-certified in Nephrology by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. DeFranco boasts over 34 years of medical expertise, serving the last 18 years in her current capacity. Her area of expertise is nephrology, specializing in the study of kidney function and disease, prevention of disease, treatment of disease, and post-transplant care. Dedicated to quality patient care, she is unmatched in her field.



Located near Belleville, New Jersey, South Mountain Nephrology is a group practice specializing in Nephrology. Offering extended hours and convenient online scheduling, this practice is devoted to the exceptional care of the citizens of Northern New Jersey. On account of its adaptability and knowledgeable physicians, the practice has become one of the most trusted providers in Northern New Jersey.



In preparation for her career, Dr. DeFranco attended Utesa University Medical School in Santiago, Dominical Republic. She completed both her internship and internal medicine residency at St. Luke's hospital in Missouri. In addition, Dr. DeFranco completed her nephrology training at St. Louis University Medical Center in St. Louis.



Dr. DeFranco's opinion is highly respected in her field. She remains professionally affiliated with several medical centers including Hackensack Meridian Health, Mountainside Medical Center, Clara Maas Medical Center, and St. Barnabas Medical Center.



In her free time, Dr. DeFranco is an active member of the American Society of Nephrology and the Clara Maas Women's Physicians Group. She also participates in The National Kidney Foundation walks.



Dr. DeFranco would like to dedicate this recognition to her parents, Domenick and Joan DeFranco, in loving memory.

