Penny Forward Receives $20,000 Donation from Thrivent to Drive Financial Inclusion

The grant will provide financial education and resources to people who are blind or visually impaired

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penny Forward, a nonprofit organization that offers accessible and affordable financial education to individuals who are blind or visually impaired, announced today that it received a $20,000 donation from Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization. This generous grant will enhance Penny Forward's commitment to helping people navigate important financial topics, like investing, budgeting, saving and more.

Chris Peterson, founder and CEO of Penny Forward, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "I've always had tremendous respect for Thrivent, so I'm thrilled to be partnering with them to provide accessible, affordable financial education to the blind and visually impaired community."

Having been blind since birth, Peterson founded Penny Forward with the belief that financial confidence empowers individuals to have a greater impact on the world, whether through employment or entrepreneurship. Peterson added, "I personally passed up countless opportunities because I was afraid, and I continue to see others in my community doing the same. I want people to know how to make, manage, and grow their money so they, too, can confidently tackle tough times, seize sensational opportunities, and generously boost the causes they care about most."

The collaboration between Penny Forward and Thrivent signifies a shared dedication to fostering financial confidence within the blind community. Thrivent's donation serves as a crucial step forward in Penny Forward's ambitious $150,000 fundraising goal for 2024, facilitating the organization's ability to hire its first full-time staff member. With the goal in sight, Penny Forward plans to expand its course catalog and bolster its team of blind financial counselors.

"Everyone deserves access to the knowledge and ability to make the most of their hard-earned money," said Kelsey Midthun, a corporate responsibility manager at Thrivent. "Penny Forward does an incredible job providing tools and resources to help people have more confidence when it comes to their finances, so we're deeply honored to be a part of their continued growth and impact."

Teresa Christian, a Penny Forward member, emphasized the transformative impact of the organization, stating, "Managing finances within the confines of Social Security is a struggle, exhausting, very discouraging, and very often feels hopeless. The one-on-one sessions with Penny Forward are helping me to expand my understanding and focus on things that will make the difference in the long run."

Penny Forward is distinct in its approach, designed from the ground up to meet the unique needs of people who are blind or have low vision. The platform ensures accessibility for individuals using assistive technologies such as screen magnification and software that reads text aloud or reproduces it in tactile braille characters. Penny Forward's goal is to remove barriers so members can focus on their financial health rather than simply trying to navigate the screen.

Penny Forward offers $9 monthly and $99 annual memberships, providing members with self-paced, online financial education courses, virtual workshops, and one-on-one financial counseling services – all designed to enhance their financial health.

About Penny Forward

Penny Forward is a Minnesota-based nonprofit offering accessible and affordable financial education to individuals who are blind or visually impaired. The platform, designed to meet the unique needs of its members, provides online courses, virtual workshops, and one-on-one financial counseling to enhance financial health. Learn more about Penny Forward by visiting their web site, https://www.pennyforward.com/donate/

About Thrivent

Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization that helps people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies serve more than 2.3 million clients, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs over the phone, online as well as through financial advisors and independent agents nationwide. Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company with $162 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/22). Thrivent carries ratings from independent rating agencies which demonstrate the strength and stability of the organization, including an A++ rating from AM Best; an Aa2 rating from Moody's Investors Service; and an AA+ rating from S&P Global Ratings. Ratings are based on Thrivent's financial strength and claims-paying ability, but do not apply to investment product performance. For information on these ratings, visit the rating agency's website. For more information about Thrivent, visit Thrivent.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

