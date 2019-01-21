Penny Gulliver Provides Self Defence Tips for Travelling Following the Senseless Assault and Murder of Young Israeli Woman

SYDNEY, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday 15th of January, Aiia Maasarwe was brutally assaulted and murdered while talking to her sister on the phone in Melbourne after coming off the tram. The world is shocked by such a horrific event in what is supposed to be one of the safest cities in the world.

In response to this attack, Penny Gulliver has provided the following tips for self defence:

A great Book on Self Defence For Women establishing Penny Gulliver as one of the foremost experts in this Country Teaches Self Defence on Campuses, Specialty Groups, Government, Corporate, Private and have done groups for Media Staff.

Awareness - no place is safe. Everything is about being ahead of your attack and perceiving the danger ahead.

Carry a deterrent - always carry something that makes you look like you could put up a fight.

Targeting - don't look distracted-look like you know what's going on around you.

Tips to save your life - Learn some physical moves for distraction and escape – be ruthless and attack soft parts of the body to save your life.

How to save yourself - The more you do, the more likely you will get away; fight, scream, get help, run to safety, yell fire.

Self Defence Expert Penny Gulliver - author of "Penny Gulliver's Self Defence Handbook for Women" and one of The Initiators of The Sydney Rape Crisis Centre. "This is horrendous and brings the focus back to violence against women in all its forms. Women around the world are shocked by something so violent happening in a seemingly safe city which brings us to see all places are dangerous if your unaware and women are targeted everywhere."

