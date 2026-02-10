Pennybacker Celebrates 20 Years of Partnership in Real Assets Investing

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC ("Pennybacker"), a Texas-based real assets investment manager, is proud to celebrate the firm's 20th anniversary. 2026 marks two decades of disciplined stewardship, long-term relationships, and a partnership-first approach shaped by the firm's culture and commitment to consistent execution across market cycles.

Founded in 2006 by Tim Berry and named after the iconic Pennybacker Bridge overlooking Lake Austin, the firm was built on the idea that lasting partnerships are created through disciplined investing, transparent communication, and a deep understanding of the people and data – the "art and science" – behind every investment. Over the past 20 years, Pennybacker has expanded from a Texas-focused real estate investor into a diversified real assets investment manager investing across real estate and infrastructure. Today, Pennybacker oversees approximately $4.9 billion in assets under management and has executed 218 investments, including 125 realizations, deploying capital across the real assets risk spectrum. Headquartered in Austin, the firm maintains a national footprint with offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, and New York.

Pennybacker's innovation-led investment approach is supported by sustained investment in technology, analytics, and in-house data science capabilities. In 2014, the firm launched Pennybacker αlpha™, a differentiated data ecosystem designed to support investment decision-making and risk management through analytics, machine learning, and AI. Pennybacker αlpha™ integrates proprietary portfolio-level data with curated external market insights, enabling underwriting that combines top-down macro research with bottom-up asset intelligence. This approach supports the firm's investment themes, helps reduce bias through systematic evaluation, and enables teams to adapt business plans as market conditions and portfolio dynamics evolve.

Over its 20-year history, Pennybacker's growth has been matched by continued investment in its people, culture, and operating capabilities. The firm is anchored by a leadership team whose founding principals have worked together for more than 20 years, shaping a highly collaborative organization aligned around consistent execution and long-term objectives. Supported by specialized professionals across multiple expert-led investment verticals, Pennybacker operates as one integrated platform and one team, with collaboration across strategies embedded in how decisions are made and executed.

"I'm proud to celebrate 20 years of excellence with this team," said Tim Berry, Founder, CEO, and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Pennybacker. "The Pennybacker Way is rooted in our three T's – teachers, tenants, and team – which shape how we invest, how we operate, and how we partner. As we look ahead, our culture and long-standing relationships continue to guide our disciplined, data-driven approach and sustained alignment with our valued partners across market cycles."

About Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC

Pennybacker is a real assets investment manager based in Austin, TX, with approximately $4.9 billion of assets under management. The firm pursues real estate and infrastructure strategies across the capital structure. For more information about Pennybacker, visit https://www.pennybackercap.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Pennybacker