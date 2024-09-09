Pennybacker Expands Capital Formation Team with Appointment of Carey Doyle, Managing Director

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC (Pennybacker), a leading real assets investment manager, has appointed Carey Doyle as Managing Director, Capital Formation, effective Sept. 3. In this new role, Doyle will spearhead capital formation efforts across the east region of the United States and Canada and will be based in the firm's New York office.

Before joining Pennybacker, Doyle served as a Director at Lazard, leading capital formation efforts in the central U.S. region across multiple real asset strategies. She brings over 15 years of experience to Pennybacker, specializing in U.S. private equity real estate and real assets capital formation.

Doyle previously held various senior roles at Park Madison Partners, Macquarie (formerly GLL Real Estate Partners), and Cushman & Wakefield.

"We are dedicated to expanding and enhancing our capital formation team," said Andrew Knox, Head of Capital Formation at Austin, Texas-based Pennybacker. "Carey brings a wealth of knowledge in real assets and has extensive experience working with limited partners."

Tim Berry, Chief Executive Officer, Founder, and Co-Chief Investment Officer, added: "We have known Carey for many years and are thrilled to welcome her to the Pennybacker team. Her addition strengthens our commitment to advancing the firm and complements several recent strategic hires within our capital formation team."

About Pennybacker

Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC (Pennybacker) is a real assets investment manager based in Austin, Texas with offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dallas, Denver, and New York. With approximately $4 billion in assets under management, the firm pursues real estate and infrastructure strategies through closed-end and open-ended vehicles across the capital structure. For more information, visit https://www.pennybackercap.com

Media Contact:

Newton Park PR, LLC

Margaret Kirch Cohen/Richard Chimberg

[email protected]

(+1) 847 507 2229

[email protected]

(+1) 617 312 4281

SOURCE Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC