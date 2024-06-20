Pennybacker Hires Jamie Pacala as Managing Director, Real Estate Investments

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC (Pennybacker), a leading real assets investment manager, has hired Jamie Pacala as Managing Director, Real Estate Investments, to lead investments across the Northeast and Southeast regions of the United States. Pacala is based in New York.

Before joining Austin, Texas-based Pennybacker, Pacala was a Managing Director at Rockwood Capital where he focused primarily on acquisitions and asset management across property sectors. During his nine-year tenure there, Pacala led the expansion into several new investment markets across the Southeast and Texas. Previously, he worked for Bank of America Merrill Lynch as part of the real estate investment banking team where he focused on mergers, acquisitions, and capital markets advisory.

"We continue to build a differentiated investment team across the spectrum of real assets," said Thomas Beier, Principal and President of Pennybacker. "We are delighted to bring on Jamie to lead the real estate investment team and pipeline as we continue to expand our investment presence in the Northeast and Southeast. Jamie's deep experience in institutional real estate investment across property types will have an immediate impact on our team."

Pennybacker Capital Management, LLC is a real assets investment manager based in Austin, Texas, with approximately $4 billion in assets under management. The firm pursues real estate and infrastructure strategies through closed-end and open-ended vehicles across the capital structure. For more information, visit https://www.pennybackercap.com.

