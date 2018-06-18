Peno Grill Expands Nationwide through Franchising

Our Success at Peño is built on the foundation of our Core Values:

World Class Customer Service

Best Possible Products

Fun and Inviting Environment

It is with these Core Values which we have grown this one of a kind restaurant concept and have begun nationwide expansion. We don't just put these three core values out there to be forgotten. We truly use them as the guiding principles for every decision we make in the company and in every restaurant.

We are looking for honest, hardworking & energetic franchisees to join our growing family.

At Peno Mediterranean Grill we have:

Great Tasting Food

Ongoing Franchise Support

Hands On Operational Support

Simple 3-4 Person operation

Low Start Up Costs

Ongoing Marketing Support

Peno Grill has partnered with Emerging Franchises to help them expand nationwide through franchising. Currently Peno Grill has 7 locations. They are in Wilmington NC at University Commons, Barclay Pointe, Charleston SC, Myrtle Beach SC, Raleigh SC, Jacksonville NC, and Charlotte NC.

At Peno Grill we believe in Great people, we put a huge focus on our World Class customer service to make you feel welcomed, Great food. Our award-winning food starts with the freshest ingredients utilizing our founder, Jamal's, family recipes to bring you flavors you have never tasted before. Great times are also important to us here at Peno. The music, excitement, and food come together to form an intoxicating experience that is sure to put a smile on your face.

