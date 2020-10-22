Penrod Announces Marlien Rendon as its Health and Life Sciences (HLS) Practice Lead

Today, healthcare is being driven towards consumerization as patient access to research and price transparency grows. Providers, payers, medical device companies, specialty pharma, and labs are looking to platforms like Salesforce – and HLS expert consultants like Penrod – to seize the opportunity of this industry shift. Marlien's 20 years of HLS expertise will help transform Penrod's healthcare clients in powerful new ways that engage patients, lower costs, and improve healthcare outcomes.

"We're incredibly excited for Marlien to join the Penrod team," said Chris Widmayer, Chief Executive Officer. "Marlien brings perspective and expertise that will help us build authentic relationships, quicken digital transformation journeys, and develop platforms that improve patient experiences."



"I think what separates Penrod from other consultants is their ability to speak to relevant clinical issues," Marlien explained. "The demand for quality care is paramount, and a partner like Penrod who truly understands that vision is key to success. I'm excited to contribute to that vision."

Prior to Penrod, Marlien held practice leadership positions at industry-leading technical consultants. She received a bachelor of arts in educational and instructional technology from the University of the Incarnate Word.

