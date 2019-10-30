Penrod Announces New Office, Team Growth in Portland

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penrod , a leading provider of custom-built Salesforce solutions, announced plans to expand into the Portland metro area as it prepares to double in size next year. The Portland office is preceded by locations in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Dallas, supporting Penrod's growing healthcare and life sciences business on the West Coast.

"We're a growth-focused company and needed to meet the demand of our partners and clients," explains Drew Thornsberry, Chief Revenue Officer. "We're excited not only to complement Portland's outstanding culture, but also support more West Coast Salesforce clients as we double in size next year."

Penrod provides innovative Salesforce solutions to a variety of industries, including healthcare, life sciences, field service, manufacturing, and technology. The company develops and implements tailor-made solutions to accommodate individual partners' needs, including marketing automation, cloud data management, field service, managed services and more that create high-impact member and patient experiences.

"Our team is fully immersed in the Salesforce ecosystem," notes Thornsberry. "We focus on all aspects of the Salesforce platform, from Sales & CPQ, to Service & Communities, and beyond. It's this depth and breadth of expertise that has helped us grow our offices first in the Midwest, then the South, and now the West Coast. We're extremely proud to partner with clients throughout the United States."

Penrod will announce details about the location of the Portland office, as well as the opening date, in the coming weeks. To learn more, visit https://penrod.co/ .

About Penrod

As a Salesforce Platinum Partner, Penrod builds amazing experiences that keep its partners ahead of the digital curve. We focus our expertise on the health & life science, manufacturing, and professional services industries, creating solutions that maximize efficiency, revenue, and customer experience. With offices in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Dallas, and soon to be Portland, Penrod has the talent, grit, and footprint to make your business a force to be reckoned with. To learn more, visit https://penrod.co/

